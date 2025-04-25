[News Today] Body cameras to protect workers

News Today





A major supermarket has begun issuing body cameras to its employees. The goal is to protect them from verbal and physical abuse by customers. Can this actually help prevent such incidents? We take a look.



"Are you staring at me now?" " I'm sorry."



An abusive customer at a supermarket clashes with a cashier.



This is a scene from the movie 'Cart', a story of contract workers at supermarkets.



Workers in the retail sector suffer from severe stress, because they are required to be polite to customers even when the latter make unfair, excessive demands.



A supermarket in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province has launched an experiment to prevent abuse and violence by malicious customers by having workers wear body cameras.



"I have no choice but to use it." "Whatever. Do as you wish."

"I'm sorry. I'll videotape this with my body camera."



The body cameras are worn like name cards and are turned on for video and audio recording in times of emergency.



They will be used when dealing with customers taking threatening actions after notifying them in advance.



Kim Jung-yeon / Supermarket worker

Body cameras, which record video and audio, help us feel less burdened and stressed out.



The supermarket will utilize body cameras on a pilot basis for three months before assessing their effectiveness in reducing malicious customers.