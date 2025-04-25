[News Today] Crypto scam targets elderly

[LEAD]

A scam ring promising guaranteed returns from a cryptocurrency business has been busted by police. The group swindled over 32.8 billion won. More than 1,400 people fell victim, and nearly 90 percent of them were in their 50s or older.



[REPORT]

An office space in Seoul's Gangnam area.



A speaker encourages investment in a cryptocurrency assuring the principal is protected with an impressive daily two percent payment.



Company official / (VOICE MODIFIED)

You do nothing and still earn 60,000 won from Monday to Friday.



He says that by brokering a barter trade between the well-known virtual currency Bitcoin which even seniors would have heard about and the stable coin Tether which is pegged at 1-to-1 with the U.S. dollar, each such transaction generates a 3% profit just like a commission fee when exchanging foreign currency.



Company official / (VOICE MODIFIED)

We bring in Bitcoin with 3% profit and this person has USDT (Tether).



However investigation found there was no such trading system in existence in the first place.



It was a typical pyramid scheme promising a portion of investment a person is able to attract as well as a Ponzi scheme where new investment money is used to pay off profits to existing investors.



Some 14-hundred people invested around 144 billion won or over 100 million dollars in this business from December 2023 to July last year.



Nine of ten involved victims were aged 50 and above.



Victim A / (VOICE MODIFIED)

How would we know. But if what they say is true, it's awesome. I believed it.

Now I struggle to pay off credit card debt.



Victim B / (VOICE MODIFIED)

I used money for rent and restaurant ingredient costs to invest. Now I can't even pay wages.



The amount extorted from the victims total some 32.8 billion won, or about 23 million dollars.



Police have rounded up 18 members of the scam ring and arrested two individuals including the ring leader surnamed Park.