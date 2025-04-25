News Today

[News Today] Islands see surge in tourists

입력 2025.04.25 (15:54) 수정 2025.04.25 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
More tourists are flocking to islands off Incheon’s coast. One of the reasons is the Incheon i-Sea Pass project, which offers large discounts on ferry fares.

[REPORT]
Located on the northernmost tip in the West Sea, three hours and 40 minutes by express ferry from Incheon Port's coastal ferry terminal, Baengnyeongdo Island bustles with tourists these days.

Designated as a national geopark, it boasts pristine natural scenery that's different from that of the mainland.

Yoon Young-mi / Bucheon resident
If weather permits, we want to see the stars in the night sky. We heard raw fish
restaurants and guesthouses are good here. We look forward to our stay here.

Dumujin Coast, surrounded by uniquely shaped rocks, is regarded as the highlight of Baengnyeongdo.

It boasts breathtaking scenery.

Chung Sun-ok / Paju resident
It's beautiful here. Everyone visiting this island is blessed.

The number of visitors on islands near Incheon such as Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo reached the highest level in the past ten years.

This is mainly thanks to the Incheon i-Sea Pass project, which began offering large discounts on ferry fares from this year.

Passenger ferries to Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo islands are all booked up on weekends, and additional ferries are being deployed to meet the rising demand.

The growing number of tourists is contributing to boosting the islands' economy, including sales at restaurants and guesthouses.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Islands see surge in tourists
    • 입력 2025-04-25 15:54:47
    • 수정2025-04-25 15:55:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
More tourists are flocking to islands off Incheon’s coast. One of the reasons is the Incheon i-Sea Pass project, which offers large discounts on ferry fares.

[REPORT]
Located on the northernmost tip in the West Sea, three hours and 40 minutes by express ferry from Incheon Port's coastal ferry terminal, Baengnyeongdo Island bustles with tourists these days.

Designated as a national geopark, it boasts pristine natural scenery that's different from that of the mainland.

Yoon Young-mi / Bucheon resident
If weather permits, we want to see the stars in the night sky. We heard raw fish
restaurants and guesthouses are good here. We look forward to our stay here.

Dumujin Coast, surrounded by uniquely shaped rocks, is regarded as the highlight of Baengnyeongdo.

It boasts breathtaking scenery.

Chung Sun-ok / Paju resident
It's beautiful here. Everyone visiting this island is blessed.

The number of visitors on islands near Incheon such as Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo reached the highest level in the past ten years.

This is mainly thanks to the Incheon i-Sea Pass project, which began offering large discounts on ferry fares from this year.

Passenger ferries to Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo islands are all booked up on weekends, and additional ferries are being deployed to meet the rising demand.

The growing number of tourists is contributing to boosting the islands' economy, including sales at restaurants and guesthouses.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘음주 뺑소니’ 가수 김호중 2심도 징역<br> 2년 6개월 선고

‘음주 뺑소니’ 가수 김호중 2심도 징역 2년 6개월 선고
“자동차 급하다 설명”…<br>조선·에너지 협력 타진

“자동차 급하다 설명”…조선·에너지 협력 타진
SK텔레콤 “28일부터 유심 <br>‘무상 교체’…해킹 피해는 없어”

SK텔레콤 “28일부터 유심 ‘무상 교체’…해킹 피해는 없어”
민주당, 경선 마지막 TV토론…국민의힘, 맞수 토론 2일차

민주당, 경선 마지막 TV토론…국민의힘, 맞수 토론 2일차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.