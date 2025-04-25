[News Today] Islands see surge in tourists

입력 2025-04-25 15:54:47 수정 2025-04-25 15:55:00 News Today





[LEAD]

More tourists are flocking to islands off Incheon’s coast. One of the reasons is the Incheon i-Sea Pass project, which offers large discounts on ferry fares.



[REPORT]

Located on the northernmost tip in the West Sea, three hours and 40 minutes by express ferry from Incheon Port's coastal ferry terminal, Baengnyeongdo Island bustles with tourists these days.



Designated as a national geopark, it boasts pristine natural scenery that's different from that of the mainland.



Yoon Young-mi / Bucheon resident

If weather permits, we want to see the stars in the night sky. We heard raw fish

restaurants and guesthouses are good here. We look forward to our stay here.



Dumujin Coast, surrounded by uniquely shaped rocks, is regarded as the highlight of Baengnyeongdo.



It boasts breathtaking scenery.



Chung Sun-ok / Paju resident

It's beautiful here. Everyone visiting this island is blessed.



The number of visitors on islands near Incheon such as Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo reached the highest level in the past ten years.



This is mainly thanks to the Incheon i-Sea Pass project, which began offering large discounts on ferry fares from this year.



Passenger ferries to Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo islands are all booked up on weekends, and additional ferries are being deployed to meet the rising demand.



The growing number of tourists is contributing to boosting the islands' economy, including sales at restaurants and guesthouses.