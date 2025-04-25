PPP candidates clash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We begin with news about the presidential election.



The candidates of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, who have exchanged sharp words targeting each other, faced off in a one-on-one debate.



They engaged in an all-out exchange over issues such as the martial law, impeachment, and their political histories, during which emotionally charged and harsh words were also exchanged.



They voiced a same stance on unity.



First, we have a report from Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



From the start of the debate, they clashed over the responsibilities of the emergency martial law and impeachment.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Could the president have tolerated a party leader who nitpicks and picks fights over everything?"]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who flattered the president, like candidate Hong, are responsible for the martial law."]



Starting from the so-called allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun,



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Didn't candidate Hong's side receive the poll results?"]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't know about that. Our camp has no connection to it."]



They exchanged blows while mentioning the controversy over the party members' bulletin board.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is the person who wrote the criticism a family member of candidate Han or not?"]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "It's a space where anonymous opinions are posted freely."]



They criticized each other for the election results during their time as party leaders,



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "It's an unprecedented (general election) defeat. The number 192 to 108 is significant."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "You faced the worst results in local elections in history, didn't you?"]



They also pointed out each other's debate attitudes and verbal blunders.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I think that's why senior Kim Moon-soo was upset."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "That's nitpicking. I hope you won't do that."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Have you ever said to a female reporter, 'You will get hit'?"]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "You’ve really dug deep. In my 30 years in politics."]



They expressed positive views on unifying with Han Duck-soo,



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to create a big tent, not just for candidate Han Duck-soo but for everyone."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will make a winning choice. We will respond to various situations after the primary."]



They also agreed that the decision for former President Yoon to leave the party should be left to him.



After two days of debates, the People Power Party will hold a four-way debate tomorrow (4.26) with all the candidates advancing to the second round.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!