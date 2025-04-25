News 9

PPP candidates clash

입력 2025.04.25 (23:44)

[Anchor]

We begin with news about the presidential election.

The candidates of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, who have exchanged sharp words targeting each other, faced off in a one-on-one debate.

They engaged in an all-out exchange over issues such as the martial law, impeachment, and their political histories, during which emotionally charged and harsh words were also exchanged.

They voiced a same stance on unity.

First, we have a report from Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

From the start of the debate, they clashed over the responsibilities of the emergency martial law and impeachment.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Could the president have tolerated a party leader who nitpicks and picks fights over everything?"]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who flattered the president, like candidate Hong, are responsible for the martial law."]

Starting from the so-called allegations involving Myung Tae-kyun,

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Didn't candidate Hong's side receive the poll results?"]

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't know about that. Our camp has no connection to it."]

They exchanged blows while mentioning the controversy over the party members' bulletin board.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is the person who wrote the criticism a family member of candidate Han or not?"]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "It's a space where anonymous opinions are posted freely."]

They criticized each other for the election results during their time as party leaders,

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "It's an unprecedented (general election) defeat. The number 192 to 108 is significant."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "You faced the worst results in local elections in history, didn't you?"]

They also pointed out each other's debate attitudes and verbal blunders.

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I think that's why senior Kim Moon-soo was upset."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "That's nitpicking. I hope you won't do that."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Have you ever said to a female reporter, 'You will get hit'?"]

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "You’ve really dug deep. In my 30 years in politics."]

They expressed positive views on unifying with Han Duck-soo,

[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to create a big tent, not just for candidate Han Duck-soo but for everyone."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will make a winning choice. We will respond to various situations after the primary."]

They also agreed that the decision for former President Yoon to leave the party should be left to him.

After two days of debates, the People Power Party will hold a four-way debate tomorrow (4.26) with all the candidates advancing to the second round.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

이윤우
이윤우 기자

