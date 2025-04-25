DP candidates push forward

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party candidates have launched a final push just two days before the presidential candidate selection.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung announced tailored pledges for the Honam region and the metropolitan area.



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon criticized the indictment of former President Moon Jae-in and expressed their commitment to prosecutorial reform.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



A day before the Honam regional primary, candidate Lee Jae-myung announced a policy for a 'strong agricultural nation.'



He stated that agriculture is a key element of national security and reiterated his intention to revise the Grain Management Act.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It is the government's responsibility to ensure that rice prices remain stable and the foundation for rice production is maintained."]



He also announced pledges for the metropolitan area, the last stop of the regional primaries.



He emphasized lowering barriers to redevelopment and reconstruction through increased floor area ratio and reduced contributions, and expanding housing supply in new towns of the fourth phase.



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon reaffirmed their commitment to prosecutorial reform.



Earlier, candidate Kim Kyung-soo pledged to abolish the prosecution office, stating that the need for this has increased in light of the prosecution's indictment of former President Moon Jae-in.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "The function of checking whether citizens' rights have been violated during police investigations should remain only at the prosecution indictment stage."]



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon characterized the indictment of former President Moon as 'retaliatory investigation' and announced a pledge to abolish prosecutorial investigative powers and establish a serious crime investigation agency by reforming the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "We will prevent the indiscriminate investigation omnipotence and abuse of investigative powers by dispersing and checking the omnipotent authority of the prosecution."]



The Democratic Party will combine the results of the Honam regional primary tomorrow (4.26) and the results from the metropolitan area and Gangwon-Jeju primaries the day after tomorrow (4.27) to select the final presidential candidate.



The three candidates will participate in their final TV debate tonight (4.25).



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!