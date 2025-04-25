News 9

Fire breaks out at COEX

[Anchor]

This is a place with a high flow of people.

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Seoul's COEX.

Black smoke billowed out, covering the surrounding area, causing over 1,200 startled patrons to evacuate urgently.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye reports.

[Report]

Thick black smoke rises between the city buildings.

["Did a fire break out at COEX?"]

The sound of fire truck sirens echoes as well.

This morning (4.25) around 11 AM, a fire broke out in a restaurant on the second floor of COEX in Gangnam, Seoul.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes and was not large in scale, but thick smoke poured out, covering the Yeongdong-daero area and startling citizens.

[Fatima/Malaysian tourist: "Suddenly there's an alarm sound and we were instructed by few of the exhibitors to leave the building immediately."]

About 1,200 COEX visitors and staff evacuated, and during this process, four people inhaled smoke.

However, thanks to the building's internal fire response team quickly tackling the flames, there were no serious injuries.

[Kim Min-seo/Evacuated citizen: "I was listening to an explanation on the third floor when suddenly the siren went off, and they told us to evacuate, so I think we evacuated quite calmly."]

Work to ventilate toxic gas and clean up water from the activated sprinklers caused further inconvenience for citizens.

Even after the fire was extinguished, access to various parts of the building was restricted for a while.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, believing it started in the restaurant kitchen.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

공지·정정

