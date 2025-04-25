China exempts U.S. chips

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A subtle shift in the atmosphere has emerged between the United States and China, which have been in direct conflict over retaliatory tariffs.



China has quietly exempted retaliatory tariffs on U.S. semiconductors.



This action has drawn attention, coinciding with a recent change in President Trump's seemingly retreating attitude.



KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



[Report]



This is the commercial district of Huaqiangbei in China, densely populated with electronics stores.



The already scarce graphics cards and semiconductors have completely dried up since the outbreak of the tariff war with the U.S.



[Semiconductor Importer: "We have already started to halt estimates and shipments. It seems like another semiconductor crisis like in 2021 has come."]



Although there has been no official announcement from Chinese authorities, Chinese media reported that a policy to exempt the 125% tariff imposed on U.S. semiconductors has been communicated.



The eight semiconductor items exempted from tariffs are all difficult for China to procure unless they are U.S. products.



This move is interpreted as an attempt by China to extinguish urgent economic concerns, and the U.S. also seems to be in a somewhat retreating mood towards China recently, responding to this situation.



Bloomberg has also reported that China is considering tariff exemptions for U.S. medical equipment and aircraft.



[Kim Jae-deok/Beijing Office of Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "From China's perspective, resuming imports of necessary items can send a signal to the U.S. that China has shown 'some degree of goodwill'..."]



The psychological warfare over tariffs continues.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry has again completely denied President Trump's statement that "negotiations are happening daily with China."



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



