News 9

China exempts U.S. chips

입력 2025.04.25 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A subtle shift in the atmosphere has emerged between the United States and China, which have been in direct conflict over retaliatory tariffs.

China has quietly exempted retaliatory tariffs on U.S. semiconductors.

This action has drawn attention, coinciding with a recent change in President Trump's seemingly retreating attitude.

KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

This is the commercial district of Huaqiangbei in China, densely populated with electronics stores.

The already scarce graphics cards and semiconductors have completely dried up since the outbreak of the tariff war with the U.S.

[Semiconductor Importer: "We have already started to halt estimates and shipments. It seems like another semiconductor crisis like in 2021 has come."]

Although there has been no official announcement from Chinese authorities, Chinese media reported that a policy to exempt the 125% tariff imposed on U.S. semiconductors has been communicated.

The eight semiconductor items exempted from tariffs are all difficult for China to procure unless they are U.S. products.

This move is interpreted as an attempt by China to extinguish urgent economic concerns, and the U.S. also seems to be in a somewhat retreating mood towards China recently, responding to this situation.

Bloomberg has also reported that China is considering tariff exemptions for U.S. medical equipment and aircraft.

[Kim Jae-deok/Beijing Office of Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "From China's perspective, resuming imports of necessary items can send a signal to the U.S. that China has shown 'some degree of goodwill'..."]

The psychological warfare over tariffs continues.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has again completely denied President Trump's statement that "negotiations are happening daily with China."

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China exempts U.S. chips
    • 입력 2025-04-25 23:44:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

A subtle shift in the atmosphere has emerged between the United States and China, which have been in direct conflict over retaliatory tariffs.

China has quietly exempted retaliatory tariffs on U.S. semiconductors.

This action has drawn attention, coinciding with a recent change in President Trump's seemingly retreating attitude.

KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

This is the commercial district of Huaqiangbei in China, densely populated with electronics stores.

The already scarce graphics cards and semiconductors have completely dried up since the outbreak of the tariff war with the U.S.

[Semiconductor Importer: "We have already started to halt estimates and shipments. It seems like another semiconductor crisis like in 2021 has come."]

Although there has been no official announcement from Chinese authorities, Chinese media reported that a policy to exempt the 125% tariff imposed on U.S. semiconductors has been communicated.

The eight semiconductor items exempted from tariffs are all difficult for China to procure unless they are U.S. products.

This move is interpreted as an attempt by China to extinguish urgent economic concerns, and the U.S. also seems to be in a somewhat retreating mood towards China recently, responding to this situation.

Bloomberg has also reported that China is considering tariff exemptions for U.S. medical equipment and aircraft.

[Kim Jae-deok/Beijing Office of Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "From China's perspective, resuming imports of necessary items can send a signal to the U.S. that China has shown 'some degree of goodwill'..."]

The psychological warfare over tariffs continues.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has again completely denied President Trump's statement that "negotiations are happening daily with China."

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”
김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’

김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’
이재명 호남·수도권 표심잡기…김경수·김동연 “검찰 개혁”

이재명 호남·수도권 표심잡기…김경수·김동연 “검찰 개혁”
문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리

문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.