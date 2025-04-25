Homeplus sought rehab advice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We bring you new information that KBS has uncovered regarding the Homeplus case, which has been handed over to the prosecution.



It has been confirmed that Homeplus has been receiving 'corporate rehabilitation legal advice' from a law firm since two years ago.



This contradicts their explanation that they hurriedly prepared for rehabilitation at the end of February, so it is expected to be a key focus of the investigation.



This is an exclusive report by Choi In-young.



[Report]



This is the rehabilitation application submitted by Homeplus to the court.



The main text is 59 pages long.



There are 23 attached documents.



The paperwork began on the afternoon of Feb. 28.



It was submitted to the court at 12:03 AM on Mar. 4.



According to Homeplus, this means that they effectively prepared everything in just one day on the 28th.



[Lee In-young/Lawmaker - Kim Kwang-il/Vice Chairman, Mar. 2025, National Policy Committee: "(Saturday, Sunday, and Monday were all holidays.) I’m not exactly sure about the full details of the attached documents..."]



At the end of 2023, Homeplus's debt ratio exceeded 3,000%.



The major shareholder, MBK, requested legal advice from a law firm.



They inquired about how to respond if funding was cut off and whether corporate rehabilitation was possible.



They asked several times about the requirements for rehabilitation, preparation period, and necessary documents, and received opinions.



The consultation continued into 2024, and Homeplus paid the consultation fees.



The law firm also handled this rehabilitation application.



Given that the consultation took place over several months, there are strong indications that they were preparing for rehabilitation in advance, and the financial authorities believe there are suspicions of bond fraud, as they sold bonds until the last minute despite the possibility of a rehabilitation application.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Apr. 24: "We have secured concrete evidence that they planned to apply for corporate rehabilitation well in advance and have forwarded it to the prosecution."]



MBK acknowledged that they received advice related to rehabilitation.



However, they explained, "After receiving advice that corporate rehabilitation is difficult due to the nature of the retail industry, we gave up," and "The advice was a one-time consultation, and we did not seek additional advice afterward."



The prosecution views the timeline of when Homeplus and MBK became aware of the potential for rehabilitation as a key issue in the bond fraud investigation and plans to soon launch a compulsory investigation.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



