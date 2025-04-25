Former Pres. Moon indicted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on charges of bribery, and today (4.25), the first trial court has been determined.



The prosecution requested to merge the case with the trial regarding the 'allegations of preferential treatment for former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik', claiming that the issues are the same, but former President Moon's side has opposed this.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.



[Report]



The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office has indicted former President Moon on charges of bribery without detention and submitted the indictment to the Seoul Central District Court.



Just one day after the case was transferred, the Seoul Central District Court assigned former President Moon's case to the Criminal Division 21, which specializes in election and corruption cases.



In a nearby court, the trial regarding the allegations of preferential treatment for former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, involving former Presidential Secretary for Personnel Affairs Cho Hyun-ok, is currently underway.



The prosecution stated that the two cases are "the same in terms of job relevance" and that "the same issues will be contested," requesting both courts to merge the two cases.



The prosecution believes that the salary and housing expenses of about 200 million won received by Seo, the son-in-law of former President Moon, from the airline Thai Eastar Jet constitute bribery related to former President Moon.



The airline in question is a foreign subsidiary of Eastar Jet, which was actually owned by former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, and Cho is currently on trial for allegedly improperly intervening in Lee's appointment as chairman of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2017.



Former President Moon's side has strongly opposed the prosecution's request to merge the cases, arguing that the issues in the two cases are entirely different.



[Kim Hyung-yeon/Lawyer/Former President Moon's side: "The abuse of power charge against Presidential Secretary for Personnel Affairs Cho Hyun-ok and the bribery charge against former President Moon Jae-in do not fall under 'related cases' as defined by the Criminal Procedure Act. It is also humiliating to have a joint trial with a former aide..."]



Moon’s legal team announced they would formally submit a written objection to the prosecution’s merger request.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!