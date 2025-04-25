News 9

Former Pres. Moon indicted

입력 2025.04.25 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on charges of bribery, and today (4.25), the first trial court has been determined.

The prosecution requested to merge the case with the trial regarding the 'allegations of preferential treatment for former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik', claiming that the issues are the same, but former President Moon's side has opposed this.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office has indicted former President Moon on charges of bribery without detention and submitted the indictment to the Seoul Central District Court.

Just one day after the case was transferred, the Seoul Central District Court assigned former President Moon's case to the Criminal Division 21, which specializes in election and corruption cases.

In a nearby court, the trial regarding the allegations of preferential treatment for former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, involving former Presidential Secretary for Personnel Affairs Cho Hyun-ok, is currently underway.

The prosecution stated that the two cases are "the same in terms of job relevance" and that "the same issues will be contested," requesting both courts to merge the two cases.

The prosecution believes that the salary and housing expenses of about 200 million won received by Seo, the son-in-law of former President Moon, from the airline Thai Eastar Jet constitute bribery related to former President Moon.

The airline in question is a foreign subsidiary of Eastar Jet, which was actually owned by former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, and Cho is currently on trial for allegedly improperly intervening in Lee's appointment as chairman of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2017.

Former President Moon's side has strongly opposed the prosecution's request to merge the cases, arguing that the issues in the two cases are entirely different.

[Kim Hyung-yeon/Lawyer/Former President Moon's side: "The abuse of power charge against Presidential Secretary for Personnel Affairs Cho Hyun-ok and the bribery charge against former President Moon Jae-in do not fall under 'related cases' as defined by the Criminal Procedure Act. It is also humiliating to have a joint trial with a former aide..."]

Moon’s legal team announced they would formally submit a written objection to the prosecution’s merger request.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Former Pres. Moon indicted
    • 입력 2025-04-25 23:44:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on charges of bribery, and today (4.25), the first trial court has been determined.

The prosecution requested to merge the case with the trial regarding the 'allegations of preferential treatment for former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik', claiming that the issues are the same, but former President Moon's side has opposed this.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office has indicted former President Moon on charges of bribery without detention and submitted the indictment to the Seoul Central District Court.

Just one day after the case was transferred, the Seoul Central District Court assigned former President Moon's case to the Criminal Division 21, which specializes in election and corruption cases.

In a nearby court, the trial regarding the allegations of preferential treatment for former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, involving former Presidential Secretary for Personnel Affairs Cho Hyun-ok, is currently underway.

The prosecution stated that the two cases are "the same in terms of job relevance" and that "the same issues will be contested," requesting both courts to merge the two cases.

The prosecution believes that the salary and housing expenses of about 200 million won received by Seo, the son-in-law of former President Moon, from the airline Thai Eastar Jet constitute bribery related to former President Moon.

The airline in question is a foreign subsidiary of Eastar Jet, which was actually owned by former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, and Cho is currently on trial for allegedly improperly intervening in Lee's appointment as chairman of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2017.

Former President Moon's side has strongly opposed the prosecution's request to merge the cases, arguing that the issues in the two cases are entirely different.

[Kim Hyung-yeon/Lawyer/Former President Moon's side: "The abuse of power charge against Presidential Secretary for Personnel Affairs Cho Hyun-ok and the bribery charge against former President Moon Jae-in do not fall under 'related cases' as defined by the Criminal Procedure Act. It is also humiliating to have a joint trial with a former aide..."]

Moon’s legal team announced they would formally submit a written objection to the prosecution’s merger request.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”
김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’

김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’
이재명 호남·수도권 표심잡기…김경수·김동연 “검찰 개혁”

이재명 호남·수도권 표심잡기…김경수·김동연 “검찰 개혁”
문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리

문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.