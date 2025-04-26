News 9

Pope Francis’s funeral

입력 2025.04.26 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The funeral of Pope Francis will be held tomorrow.

It is expected that 250,000 people from around the world will gather to attend the funeral mass.

We go to the Vatican.

Reporter Ahn Da-young! The square you are in is the location of the funeral, right?

It seems preparations are in full swing.

[Reporter]

At St. Peter's Square, where the funeral mass will be held tomorrow, large electronic screens and an outdoor space for the mass are being set up, and final preparations are underway.

The funeral mass will begin at 10 AM tomorrow, which is 5 PM Korean time.

After the mass, the Pope will be moved to his chosen resting place, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

The procession will travel approximately 6 km through major historical sites in Rome.

The Pope's tombstone has also been revealed.

As he left in his will, it is engraved with his name, Francis, and the cross he wore around his neck.

[Anchor]

I hear there will be a surprise guest at tomorrow's funeral.

Who is it?

[Reporter]

These are the people whom Pope Francis has particularly embraced,

namely immigrants, refugees, and inmates with temporary permits.

Pope Francis, who has always highlighted the socially vulnerable, is being honored by another person who follows his spirit.

I spoke with Cardinal You Heung-sik, the first Korean to serve as a Vatican prefect, about his anecdotes with Pope Francis and his reflections.

[Report]

Cardinal You Heung-sik reflected on Pope Francis, saying he was a life he wanted to emulate as a clergyman.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "He gave everything until the end and left so beautifully, so there is a sense of sadness that we can no longer see him. On the other hand, there is a sense of envy in that regard..."]

He also emphasized that the Pope, who is regarded as reformative, practiced the teachings of Jesus and the Gospel more than anyone else.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "If you live by the words of the Gospel, you cannot help but be renewed and changed. For example, 'Love your enemies,' is there a greater reform than that?"]

This counters the criticism from some conservative factions in the Catholic Church that Pope Francis did not adhere to doctrine and orthodoxy.

He particularly expressed concern about the divisions and partisanship not only within the Church but also around the world.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "The times themselves are very difficult. In other words, people's voices are too loud. They don't want to listen to others."]

Cardinal You mentioned that the Pope had a special affection for Korea and shared an anecdote from last December during the martial law situation.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "He was worried about how such things could happen in Korea. He said he hoped things would get better soon."]

Regarding being included in the list of potential next popes by local media, he reacted with laughter.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "Hahaha, I laughed and that was the end of it. 'There are all kinds of people' (I thought), and that was it."]

Cardinal You stated that the next pope should lead the Church in line with the times, just as Pope Francis did.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "One must be able to read the signs of the times, and it is unacceptable to claim that certain traditions are unchanging."]

He also emphasized the importance of accepting differences and listening to other voices as essential qualities.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in the Vatican.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pope Francis’s funeral
    • 입력 2025-04-26 00:06:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

The funeral of Pope Francis will be held tomorrow.

It is expected that 250,000 people from around the world will gather to attend the funeral mass.

We go to the Vatican.

Reporter Ahn Da-young! The square you are in is the location of the funeral, right?

It seems preparations are in full swing.

[Reporter]

At St. Peter's Square, where the funeral mass will be held tomorrow, large electronic screens and an outdoor space for the mass are being set up, and final preparations are underway.

The funeral mass will begin at 10 AM tomorrow, which is 5 PM Korean time.

After the mass, the Pope will be moved to his chosen resting place, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

The procession will travel approximately 6 km through major historical sites in Rome.

The Pope's tombstone has also been revealed.

As he left in his will, it is engraved with his name, Francis, and the cross he wore around his neck.

[Anchor]

I hear there will be a surprise guest at tomorrow's funeral.

Who is it?

[Reporter]

These are the people whom Pope Francis has particularly embraced,

namely immigrants, refugees, and inmates with temporary permits.

Pope Francis, who has always highlighted the socially vulnerable, is being honored by another person who follows his spirit.

I spoke with Cardinal You Heung-sik, the first Korean to serve as a Vatican prefect, about his anecdotes with Pope Francis and his reflections.

[Report]

Cardinal You Heung-sik reflected on Pope Francis, saying he was a life he wanted to emulate as a clergyman.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "He gave everything until the end and left so beautifully, so there is a sense of sadness that we can no longer see him. On the other hand, there is a sense of envy in that regard..."]

He also emphasized that the Pope, who is regarded as reformative, practiced the teachings of Jesus and the Gospel more than anyone else.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "If you live by the words of the Gospel, you cannot help but be renewed and changed. For example, 'Love your enemies,' is there a greater reform than that?"]

This counters the criticism from some conservative factions in the Catholic Church that Pope Francis did not adhere to doctrine and orthodoxy.

He particularly expressed concern about the divisions and partisanship not only within the Church but also around the world.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "The times themselves are very difficult. In other words, people's voices are too loud. They don't want to listen to others."]

Cardinal You mentioned that the Pope had a special affection for Korea and shared an anecdote from last December during the martial law situation.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "He was worried about how such things could happen in Korea. He said he hoped things would get better soon."]

Regarding being included in the list of potential next popes by local media, he reacted with laughter.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "Hahaha, I laughed and that was the end of it. 'There are all kinds of people' (I thought), and that was it."]

Cardinal You stated that the next pope should lead the Church in line with the times, just as Pope Francis did.

[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "One must be able to read the signs of the times, and it is unacceptable to claim that certain traditions are unchanging."]

He also emphasized the importance of accepting differences and listening to other voices as essential qualities.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in the Vatican.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”
김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’

김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’
이재명·김경수·김동연 ‘검찰개혁’ 한목소리…“기소권만 남겨야”

이재명·김경수·김동연 ‘검찰개혁’ 한목소리…“기소권만 남겨야”
문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리

문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.