Pope Francis’s funeral

[Anchor]



The funeral of Pope Francis will be held tomorrow.



It is expected that 250,000 people from around the world will gather to attend the funeral mass.



We go to the Vatican.



Reporter Ahn Da-young! The square you are in is the location of the funeral, right?



It seems preparations are in full swing.



[Reporter]



At St. Peter's Square, where the funeral mass will be held tomorrow, large electronic screens and an outdoor space for the mass are being set up, and final preparations are underway.



The funeral mass will begin at 10 AM tomorrow, which is 5 PM Korean time.



After the mass, the Pope will be moved to his chosen resting place, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.



The procession will travel approximately 6 km through major historical sites in Rome.



The Pope's tombstone has also been revealed.



As he left in his will, it is engraved with his name, Francis, and the cross he wore around his neck.



[Anchor]



I hear there will be a surprise guest at tomorrow's funeral.



Who is it?



[Reporter]



These are the people whom Pope Francis has particularly embraced,



namely immigrants, refugees, and inmates with temporary permits.



Pope Francis, who has always highlighted the socially vulnerable, is being honored by another person who follows his spirit.



I spoke with Cardinal You Heung-sik, the first Korean to serve as a Vatican prefect, about his anecdotes with Pope Francis and his reflections.



[Report]



Cardinal You Heung-sik reflected on Pope Francis, saying he was a life he wanted to emulate as a clergyman.



[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "He gave everything until the end and left so beautifully, so there is a sense of sadness that we can no longer see him. On the other hand, there is a sense of envy in that regard..."]



He also emphasized that the Pope, who is regarded as reformative, practiced the teachings of Jesus and the Gospel more than anyone else.



[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "If you live by the words of the Gospel, you cannot help but be renewed and changed. For example, 'Love your enemies,' is there a greater reform than that?"]



This counters the criticism from some conservative factions in the Catholic Church that Pope Francis did not adhere to doctrine and orthodoxy.



He particularly expressed concern about the divisions and partisanship not only within the Church but also around the world.



[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "The times themselves are very difficult. In other words, people's voices are too loud. They don't want to listen to others."]



Cardinal You mentioned that the Pope had a special affection for Korea and shared an anecdote from last December during the martial law situation.



[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "He was worried about how such things could happen in Korea. He said he hoped things would get better soon."]



Regarding being included in the list of potential next popes by local media, he reacted with laughter.



[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "Hahaha, I laughed and that was the end of it. 'There are all kinds of people' (I thought), and that was it."]



Cardinal You stated that the next pope should lead the Church in line with the times, just as Pope Francis did.



[You Heung-sik Lazarus/Cardinal: "One must be able to read the signs of the times, and it is unacceptable to claim that certain traditions are unchanging."]



He also emphasized the importance of accepting differences and listening to other voices as essential qualities.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in the Vatican.



