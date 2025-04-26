동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A legal amendment is being pursued to allow pets to accompany their owners to restaurants.



This will only be possible in restaurants equipped with certain facilities, but there are significant concerns regarding hygiene and safety.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has the details.



[Report]



A dog in a stroller enters a restaurant with its owner.



There are special chairs, dishes, and food menus for pets.



They can dine together comfortably, like family.



[Park Seung-hyo/Pet Owner: "Pet owners often find themselves in situations where they have to hang out a bit uncomfortably. But being able to eat at the same table with my dog is really great."]



After a two-year pilot project, the government is moving forward with formal legislation.



They have decided to allow pets in restaurants that meet hygiene and safety standards and wish to permit their entry.



The pets allowed will be limited to vaccinated dogs and cats.



Inside the restaurant, movement will be restricted, and spaces must be separated to prevent animals from accessing the kitchen and food storage areas.



Violations could result in a maximum of ten days of business suspension.



[Park Beom-jin/Employee at 'Pet-Friendly' Restaurant: "We have guidelines for hygiene management. We are trying to operate according to those guidelines."]



People who do not own pets are concerned about potential safety and hygiene issues.



[Gong Ye-eun/Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "I find it a bit scary when dogs or cats approach me without leashes. I would hesitate to go to a restaurant that doesn't require leashes."]



[Choi Jun-woo/Ansan, Gyeonggi Province: "There are people with allergies to animal fur, so that should be considered..."]



This amendment is expected to be implemented within the second half of this year after a legislative notice period due early June.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



