PPP candidates’ policy pledges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 25), candidate Kim Moon-soo, who had no scheduled debates, unveiled his livelihood pledges, which include measures to address floor noise issues.



Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo emphasized policy cooperation while discussing artificial intelligence with the Reform Party's candidate Lee Jun-seok.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who has been unveiling livelihood pledges daily, promised today to address the issue of floor noise.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "The damage and disputes caused by floor noise, and the resulting inconveniences in daily life..."]



He promised to mandate first-grade floor noise prevention technology for new housing and to support high-performance flooring materials for existing homes.



While reiterating his opposition to martial law, he stated that he would apologize when the time is right.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "'Martial law was problematic, so let's apologize,' or 'Since it was impeached, let's apologize' is not such a simple true or false question."]



Candidates Ahn Cheol-soo and Lee Jun-seok, who have faced off multiple times in past district elections, embraced each other today.



They agreed to collaborate on policies regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and securing semiconductor competitiveness,



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We need to continuously review the basic law on artificial intelligence at least every six months to a year."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "We really need to provide a lot of support for our country's companies that are creating supply chains."]



They both agreed that the next president should be a strategist for future industries.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Having basic scientific knowledge is essential to appoint the right people..."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "I hope we can work together for a South Korea that wins in the competition for scientific and technological hegemony."]



Their positions on joining the so-called 'anti-Myeong big tent' including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and unification were divided.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo stated, "If everyone does not unite, there is no chance of winning," while candidate Ahn Cheol-soo opposed Prime Minister Han's candidacy but said they would join forces if he runs.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok reiterated that he would reject politically engineered unification.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!