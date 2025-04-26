PPP candidates’ policy pledges

News 9

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 25), candidate Kim Moon-soo, who had no scheduled debates, unveiled his livelihood pledges, which include measures to address floor noise issues.

Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo emphasized policy cooperation while discussing artificial intelligence with the Reform Party's candidate Lee Jun-seok.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who has been unveiling livelihood pledges daily, promised today to address the issue of floor noise.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "The damage and disputes caused by floor noise, and the resulting inconveniences in daily life..."]

He promised to mandate first-grade floor noise prevention technology for new housing and to support high-performance flooring materials for existing homes.

While reiterating his opposition to martial law, he stated that he would apologize when the time is right.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "'Martial law was problematic, so let's apologize,' or 'Since it was impeached, let's apologize' is not such a simple true or false question."]

Candidates Ahn Cheol-soo and Lee Jun-seok, who have faced off multiple times in past district elections, embraced each other today.

They agreed to collaborate on policies regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and securing semiconductor competitiveness,

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We need to continuously review the basic law on artificial intelligence at least every six months to a year."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "We really need to provide a lot of support for our country's companies that are creating supply chains."]

They both agreed that the next president should be a strategist for future industries.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Having basic scientific knowledge is essential to appoint the right people..."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "I hope we can work together for a South Korea that wins in the competition for scientific and technological hegemony."]

Their positions on joining the so-called 'anti-Myeong big tent' including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and unification were divided.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo stated, "If everyone does not unite, there is no chance of winning," while candidate Ahn Cheol-soo opposed Prime Minister Han's candidacy but said they would join forces if he runs.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok reiterated that he would reject politically engineered unification.

This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.

