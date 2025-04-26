Spotted seals thrive

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the coast of Baengnyeongdo, the endangered species 'spotted seal' is living in groups.



Ongjin County is working on the construction of an ecological tourism center to protect this habitat while also utilizing it as a tourism resource.



Park Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



At the northernmost point of the West Sea, the coastline of Baengnyeongdo.



Seals with black and white spots are enjoying the sun and playing on the rocky islands.



While their movements are clumsy on land, they are the best swimmers, hunting for food with ease in the water.



The endangered 'spotted seal' spends the winter in Liaodong Bay, China, starting in December, and migrates south to Baengnyeongdo in March.



[Han Man-hee/Ongjin County Geopark Guide: "It is estimated that about a hundred have come to this coastline, and it is reported that they will continue to bring their pups until the end of May."]



The waters off Baengnyeongdo are rich in prey such as sand eel and rockfish, attracting over 300 seals each year.



Recently, seals that stay and breed on the Korean Peninsula without migrating to China during winter have been discovered, drawing even more interest from tourists.



[Kim Hyo-sang/Jangsu County, North Jeolla Province: "I feel a sense of wonder about our country's natural environment — I didn't know that (spotted seals) also inhabit here."]



Following the creation of artificial resting areas suggested by local residents and environmental groups, Ongjin County is building an ecological tourism center and observation deck to better protect and observe the habitat of the spotted seals.



As the habitat is designated as a national ecological park and various characters emerge, the 'spotted seal' is becoming a beloved symbol of ecological tourism in Baengnyeongdo.



This is KBS News, Park Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!