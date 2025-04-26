K-content YouTube milestones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are really many people around the world enjoying K-content.



One of the backgrounds for this is undoubtedly YouTube.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of YouTube; what milestones in its history have been set by Korean content?



Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has this report.



[Report]



["Oppan Gangnam Style."]



It gained explosive popularity just as the cliché expression suggests.



With its addictive melody and dance.



The 'horse dance' flash mob that became a sensation worldwide spread through YouTube, and the original song's popularity soared.



In just six months, it reached 1 billion views, and now it has over 5.5 billion views.



[CNN/When it surpassed 10 million views in 2012: "Oh my goodness, it's the video to watch and I have to admit I've watched it probably about 15 times. Don't tell anyone I said that."]



The New York Times selected 18 of the most important moments in YouTube's 20-year history.



One of them is 'Gangnam Style', and another is:



["Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo~~~~"]



'Baby Shark,' released in 2016.



Even in the military.



["Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo~~~~"]



It appeared at protest sites as well.



["Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo~~~~"]



With 15.8 billion views, it has become the most viewed video on Earth.



Out of the 18, two are Korean works, and there is related content as well.



This is a video by MrBeast, who turned the game from the series 'Squid Game' into a real money survival game.



[MrBeast/YouTuber with 200 million followers: "I recreated every single set from 'Squid Game' in real life. And which ever one of these 456 people survives the longest wins $456,000."]



Recently, Rosé's "Apt." video surpassed 1.5 billion views in just six months, proving the influence of Korean content in YouTube's 20-year history.



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



