K-content YouTube milestones
[Anchor]
There are really many people around the world enjoying K-content.
One of the backgrounds for this is undoubtedly YouTube.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of YouTube; what milestones in its history have been set by Korean content?
Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has this report.
[Report]
["Oppan Gangnam Style."]
It gained explosive popularity just as the cliché expression suggests.
With its addictive melody and dance.
The 'horse dance' flash mob that became a sensation worldwide spread through YouTube, and the original song's popularity soared.
In just six months, it reached 1 billion views, and now it has over 5.5 billion views.
[CNN/When it surpassed 10 million views in 2012: "Oh my goodness, it's the video to watch and I have to admit I've watched it probably about 15 times. Don't tell anyone I said that."]
The New York Times selected 18 of the most important moments in YouTube's 20-year history.
One of them is 'Gangnam Style', and another is:
["Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo~~~~"]
'Baby Shark,' released in 2016.
Even in the military.
["Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo~~~~"]
It appeared at protest sites as well.
["Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo~~~~"]
With 15.8 billion views, it has become the most viewed video on Earth.
Out of the 18, two are Korean works, and there is related content as well.
This is a video by MrBeast, who turned the game from the series 'Squid Game' into a real money survival game.
[MrBeast/YouTuber with 200 million followers: "I recreated every single set from 'Squid Game' in real life. And which ever one of these 456 people survives the longest wins $456,000."]
Recently, Rosé's "Apt." video surpassed 1.5 billion views in just six months, proving the influence of Korean content in YouTube's 20-year history.
This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.