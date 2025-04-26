Ko shines with changeup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KT's Ko Yeong-pyo's changeup is considered one of the so-called 'special pitches' this season.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung covered Ko's evolution, who has successfully adapted to the ABS zone, which is disadvantageous for submarine pitchers.



[Report]



Ko's changeup, which hits the mitt as if dancing, created a rare scene in the game against Kiwoom.



After two consecutive swings and misses at the sharply dropping changeup, Kim Gun-hee seemed to hesitate, deep in thought, and Ko became the first pitcher in history to record a 'strikeout on the second pitch.'



[Ko Yeong-pyo/KT Pitcher: "I was curious if this was really my strikeout. Is it going to be recorded as my strikeout... Achieving a first record, even if it wasn't intentional, has some significance..."]



Ko, who struggled after the introduction of the ABS zone last year, has risen again with his signature changeup through relentless practice.



Compared to last year, the movement of his pitches has increased by more than 4cm horizontally and over 3cm vertically.



He has doubled the number of swings and misses from batters, leading to a noticeable increase in strikeouts per nine innings.



KIA's Choi Won-jun, who fell victim to Ko's changeup, praised it, saying, "It's a pitch that even Ohtani would swing and miss at."



[Ko Yeong-pyo: "I'm also curious. I wonder how Ohtani would react if he saw my pitch. (If you face him, what would your first pitch be?) I think it would be a changeup."]



Ko, who will face off against Moon Dong-ju, the starting pitcher with the highest velocity, tomorrow, says he wants to prove his philosophy that 'pitching is not defined by speed.'



["Since there are players with a similar style to mine, I think there is another fun aspect to watching baseball, and I take pride in stepping onto the mound."]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



