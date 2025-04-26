SK Sugar Gliders eye title

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This weekend, not only baseball and soccer but also handball is ready to welcome sports fans at the Olympic Park.



The SK Sugar Gliders and Samcheok City Hall, considered the greatest rivals in women's handball history, will face off in the second match of the championship finals.



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.



[Report]



For the second consecutive year in the championship finals, the first match ended in victory for the SK Sugar Gliders, who had the upper hand in objective strength.



Their strong offense is centered around the 185cm national team player Kang Eun-hye.



In particular, the so-called '96 line' featuring Kang Kyung-min and Yu So-jeong, both born in 1996, excels in fast breaks.



They have even introduced equipment rarely seen in professional sports, establishing a player substitution system that measures real-time physical condition.



[Kang Kyung-min/SK Sugar Gliders: "After finishing the 4-month regular league, we are preparing for the championship match, and we will definitely repay you with an overall victory, so I hope you come and cheer for us."]



Samcheok City Hall, pushed to the brink by their loss in the first match, is planning a counterattack with their strong defense.



Their strategy is to block the opponent's attacks and score through fast breaks.



They are counting on the presence of league MVP goalkeeper Park Sae-young, who has shown outstanding performance throughout the season.



[Park Sae-young/Samcheok City Hall: "Since we made it this far, I don't want to go in losing just because they are a strong team, and although we haven't won even once in the regular league, I want us all to play well towards the championship."]



In the season's head-to-head record, the SK Sugar Gliders have won all matches.



However, Samcheok City Hall, as challengers with nothing to lose, is in a less pressured situation.



As these two teams, who have faced each other repeatedly, meet again, what result will they bring this time? KBS invites you to the world of handball this weekend.



KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



