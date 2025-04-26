News 9

Yoon admin bribery allegations

입력 2025.04.26 (00:54)

[Anchor]

The allegations of vested interests during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration have not ceased, and new suspicions regarding the bribery of Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as "Geonjinbeopsa," are also emerging.

The prosecution has captured evidence that a senior official of the Unification Church handed a high-priced necklace to Jeon, and they suspect that this official may have met with former President Yoon and his wife through Jeon.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.

[Report]

Mr. Yoon, a former high-ranking official of the Unification Church, claimed that he had a private meeting with former President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2022.

[Yoon OO/Former Head of the Unification Church Global Headquarters/ May 2022: "I met the President on March 22. We had a one-hour private meeting. There were many discussions. Some agreements were made there...."]

Mr. Yoon has reportedly given large sums of money to Jeon Seong-bae under the pretext of prayer fees, who is under investigation by the prosecution for bribery allegations.

In particular, the prosecution has captured evidence that Mr. Yoon gave Jeon a diamond necklace worth 60 million won in 2022.

It is reported that Mr. Yoon stated during the prosecution's investigation that he asked to deliver the necklace to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Jeon stated during the investigation that he "lost the necklace received from Mr. Yoon," implying that it was not delivered to the First Lady.

The prosecution suspects that Jeon may have received money in exchange for facilitating meetings between Mr. Yoon and the former President and his wife.

The discovery of new bill bundles worth 50 million won during the search of Jeon's residence is also controversial.

It is in sealed plastic, indicating that it is a discretionary fund sent by the Bank of Korea to government departments or commercial banks.

The issuance date is three days after the inauguration ceremony of former President Yoon.

The prosecution is investigating the flow of these funds.

Additionally, the prosecution found records of multiple phone calls between Jeon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's mother, Choi.

Jeon was also found to be carrying a business card from Covana Contents, a company operated by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

