Moon visits National Assembly

[Anchor]



Former President Moon Jae-in visited the National Assembly today (Apr. 25) to mark the 7th anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration.



He emphasized the restoration of inter-Korean relations alongside Democratic Party primary candidates.



He criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, stating that the past three years have been a time of regression and backlash, and did not hide his discomfort towards the prosecutors who indicted him.



This is a report by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



Former President Moon Jae-in attended the '7th Anniversary Ceremony of the Panmunjom Declaration.'



This is the first time a former president has visited the National Assembly.



Many attendees included National Assembly elders, pro-Moon lawmakers, and former Blue House aides.



Former President Moon sharply criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



[Moon Jae-in/Former President: "(The past three years) have been a time of backlash and regression. The total collapse of state governance shows that it is not just the failure of one president."]



He particularly pointed out that emergency martial law is the 'culmination of regression.'



[Moon Jae-in/Former President: "There are even circumstances that suggest a deliberate intent to provoke military clashes between the North and South Korea."]



He emphasized the restoration of inter-Korean relations and expressed hope that the new government would resume the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.



Democratic Party primary candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon also responded.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Everything has been nullified, so it is an important declaration that must be continued."]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We need to restore relations to the level of the Moon Jae-in administration as a basic line for building trust and promoting exchanges and cooperation."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who was absent due to a schedule in Honam, stated, "Peace on the Korean Peninsula is a task for survival," and emphasized that "without peace, there can be no growth."



Before the ceremony, former President Moon met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and criticized the indictment by the prosecutors as unjust, calling it "a clear case of abuse of prosecutorial power."



The People Power Party responded by saying, "It is a case of nepotism," claiming that the Democratic Party is declaring the dismantling of the prosecution to undermine the investigation.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



