News 9

Moon visits National Assembly

입력 2025.04.26 (02:47)

[Anchor]

Former President Moon Jae-in visited the National Assembly today (Apr. 25) to mark the 7th anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration.

He emphasized the restoration of inter-Korean relations alongside Democratic Party primary candidates.

He criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, stating that the past three years have been a time of regression and backlash, and did not hide his discomfort towards the prosecutors who indicted him.

This is a report by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

Former President Moon Jae-in attended the '7th Anniversary Ceremony of the Panmunjom Declaration.'

This is the first time a former president has visited the National Assembly.

Many attendees included National Assembly elders, pro-Moon lawmakers, and former Blue House aides.

Former President Moon sharply criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

[Moon Jae-in/Former President: "(The past three years) have been a time of backlash and regression. The total collapse of state governance shows that it is not just the failure of one president."]

He particularly pointed out that emergency martial law is the 'culmination of regression.'

[Moon Jae-in/Former President: "There are even circumstances that suggest a deliberate intent to provoke military clashes between the North and South Korea."]

He emphasized the restoration of inter-Korean relations and expressed hope that the new government would resume the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

Democratic Party primary candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon also responded.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Everything has been nullified, so it is an important declaration that must be continued."]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We need to restore relations to the level of the Moon Jae-in administration as a basic line for building trust and promoting exchanges and cooperation."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who was absent due to a schedule in Honam, stated, "Peace on the Korean Peninsula is a task for survival," and emphasized that "without peace, there can be no growth."

Before the ceremony, former President Moon met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and criticized the indictment by the prosecutors as unjust, calling it "a clear case of abuse of prosecutorial power."

The People Power Party responded by saying, "It is a case of nepotism," claiming that the Democratic Party is declaring the dismantling of the prosecution to undermine the investigation.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

공지·정정

