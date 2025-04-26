News 9

Shipbuilding vs car tariffs

입력 2025.04.26 (02:47)

[Anchor]

Whether to cut tariffs or not, the agreement between South Korea and the U.S. is to make a decision in July.

Why can't we drag this out any longer?

It's because of the deadline for the 'suspension' of reciprocal tariffs set by the U.S.

The deadline is July 8.

After this period, we will have to pay a 25% reciprocal tariff, so we need to finalize the negotiations before then.

Conversely, why can't we negotiate 'right now'?

The biggest reason is the presidential election schedule.

The new government will only be able to finalize negotiations with the U.S. after the election on June 3.

In particular, President Trump emphasizes the importance of 'agreements between leaders'.

With just over two months left in the tariff negotiation schedule, it has now begun.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo will explain what content will be exchanged.

[Report]

The Philadelphia shipyard in the U.S. was acquired by Hanwha Ocean at the end of last year.

It is enhancing its production capacity with the latest technology.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has decided to share various know-how through technical cooperation with the largest defense shipbuilding company in the U.S.

For us, it means market expansion.

For the U.S., which is aiming for a revival of its shipbuilding industry, it is a great gift.

[Park Hyun-jun/SEcnior Researcher, Nice Investors Service: "The investment of Korean shipbuilders, known for their strong competitiveness and alliance, will contribute to the revival of the U.S. shipbuilding industry..."]

The government explains that the U.S. has shown great interest in the potential for cooperation in the shipbuilding industry.

It is said that the U.S. was persuaded that it could compensate for its trade deficit with South Korea through shipbuilding cooperation.

This leverage was used to explain the necessity of exempting tariffs on automobiles, which has become a 'big issue'.

[Choi Sang-mok/Vice Minister of Economy and Minister of Strategy and Finance: "We conveyed our position that exemptions and exceptions for tariffs are necessary. We focused on explaining the negative effects, especially in the automobile sector."]

The government also expressed a cautious stance on participating in the Alaska LNG development project, citing business feasibility as a reason.

The U.S. also raised issues regarding non-tariff barriers, such as regulations affecting domestic automobiles, agricultural products, and big tech companies.

For us, this will require changes to laws or enforcement decrees, or the consent of the National Assembly, so we will take our time to discuss these issues in future negotiations.

South Korea and the U.S. will continue practical consultations starting next week.

Following that, next month, during the visit of the U.S. Trade Representative Greer to South Korea, they plan to outline specific negotiation proposals through additional high-level consultations.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

