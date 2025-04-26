News 9

[Exclusive] Pollsters mishandle voter info

[Anchor]

You may have received many political survey calls during the election season.

According to KBS's investigation, polling companies that poorly managed the personal information they collected were caught in large numbers during a government investigation in 2018.

However, there have been no significant administrative actions since that investigation, and no additional investigations have been conducted to date.

This is a report by Kim Sung-soo.

[Report]

A polling company in Seoul that was deregistered last year.

Documents containing personal information such as respondent lists and phone numbers are left on the desk as they are.

The office can be clearly seen through the glass door from the hallway outside.

We visited another polling company that was also deregistered.

This time, it is a residential officetel.

[Officetel Manager/Voice Altered: "Did you know there was a polling company here? I had no idea, unless they put up a sign."]

Due to poor management and other issues, more than 30 polling companies were deregistered last year alone.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety conducted a focused inspection of polling companies' personal information management practices ahead of the 7th local elections in 2018.

KBS obtained the previously confidential investigation results, which revealed that 14 out of 15 companies, about 93%, were found to be in violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

They failed to encrypt collected resident registration numbers or uploaded personal information to web hard drives, making it easily accessible to outsiders.

Additionally, companies were found to have collected personal information without consent or failed to destroy information after the retention period had expired.

[Kim Myung-joo/Professor, Department of Information Security, Seoul Women's University: "It could be used for criminal activities. That personal information could be misused for other malicious purposes..."]

It is reported that the companies caught at that time did not receive any significant administrative actions, claiming they made internal improvements.

Since then, although polling companies have proliferated during elections, there has been no government inspection regarding personal information management practices.

[Park Sang-yong/Jung-gu, Seoul: "I heard reports that employees of polling companies were selling that (personal information). I find this quite serious. I hope to see stronger oversight and management."]

With the upcoming presidential election, various polls are expected to follow, but there are still no planned government-level inspections.

This is Kim Sung-soo from KBS News.

