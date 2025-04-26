News 9

Kim-Deutsch Motors case reopened

입력 2025.04.26 (02:47)

[Anchor]

The investigation by the prosecution into various allegations against Kim Keon-hee is expanding in all directions.

There are three main branches.

First, there are allegations that Kim was involved in stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors.

Additionally, the investigation into Geonjin Beopsa and Jeon Seong-bae, who are suspected of receiving various valuables by leveraging their connections with former President Yoon and his wife, is also extending to Kim.

Lastly, there are predictions that Kim will be summoned soon regarding allegations of interference in the nomination process by former President Yoon and his wife.

In this context, the prosecution has decided to overturn the previous non-prosecution decision regarding Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation and will conduct a re-investigation today (Apr. 25).

First, we have reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

The 'Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation allegations' involve former chairman Kwon Oh-soo, who allegedly conspired with current and former employees of securities firms to manipulate the company's stock price from 2009 to 2012.

As it was revealed that Kim Keon-hee's account was used in the stock price manipulation, suspicions arose that she financed this process.

After four and a half years since the investigation began, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office decided not to prosecute Kim last October, stating, "It is true that Kim's account was utilized, but she did not know about the price manipulation."

[Cho Sang-won/Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office/Oct. 17, 2024: "It is difficult to see that she entrusted account management or directly traded stocks while being aware of or anticipating the price manipulation."]

In response, the complainant, former Democratic Party lawmaker Choi Kang-wook, filed an appeal last November, and the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office decided to reopen the investigation.

On the 3rd of this month, the Supreme Court confirmed the guilt of nine individuals related to the stock price manipulation case, including former chairman Kwon Oh-soo, leading to the judgment that additional investigations of related parties are necessary.

In a similar case involving an account used by a person named Son in Jeonju, the charge of aiding and abetting was applied, and a guilty verdict was confirmed. Furthermore, the court found that three of Kim's accounts were used in the crime during the first and second trials.

The re-investigation will be directly handled by the Criminal Division of the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office, not the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.

However, the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office judged that there is no need to re-investigate the 'luxury bag receipt allegations' involving Kim and dismissed the appeal.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

