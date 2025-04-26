News 9

Kim Probe accelerates

입력 2025.04.26 (02:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Next is the investigation progress regarding the allegations of intervention in the nomination process.

Mrs. Kim has submitted a power of attorney to the prosecution related to the allegations against Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

Unlike in the past when she was investigated privately, the possibility of Mrs. Kim standing in front of the prosecution's photo line has increased.

Next, we have Baek In-seong, a legal affairs specialist.

[Report]

Mrs. Kim Keon-hee is also facing allegations of intervening in the People Power Party's nomination through phone calls with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

The prosecution is accelerating its investigation, having summoned former lawmaker Koo Sang-chan as a witness yesterday (Apr. 24) in relation to the nomination process for the 2022 Gangseo District Mayor.

It is reported that the prosecution questioned former lawmaker Koo about whether there was any pressure from the side of former President Yoon to demand the nomination of former Gangseo District Mayor Kim Tae-woo during the election.

The prosecution has conveyed the necessity of a face-to-face investigation to Mrs. Kim's side several times regarding these allegations, but there has been no response from her side.

Recently, Mrs. Kim's side submitted a power of attorney to the prosecution.

It is anticipated that the prosecution will request her public appearance as soon as the investigations of related parties are completed.

Last year, the prosecution conducted a private investigation into Mrs. Kim.

At that time, they also investigated the Deutsch Motors case and the allegations of receiving luxury bags, and there is a possibility that multiple cases will be investigated together in this instance as well.

This is KBS News Baek In-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Probe accelerates
    • 입력 2025-04-26 02:47:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Next is the investigation progress regarding the allegations of intervention in the nomination process.

Mrs. Kim has submitted a power of attorney to the prosecution related to the allegations against Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

Unlike in the past when she was investigated privately, the possibility of Mrs. Kim standing in front of the prosecution's photo line has increased.

Next, we have Baek In-seong, a legal affairs specialist.

[Report]

Mrs. Kim Keon-hee is also facing allegations of intervening in the People Power Party's nomination through phone calls with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.

The prosecution is accelerating its investigation, having summoned former lawmaker Koo Sang-chan as a witness yesterday (Apr. 24) in relation to the nomination process for the 2022 Gangseo District Mayor.

It is reported that the prosecution questioned former lawmaker Koo about whether there was any pressure from the side of former President Yoon to demand the nomination of former Gangseo District Mayor Kim Tae-woo during the election.

The prosecution has conveyed the necessity of a face-to-face investigation to Mrs. Kim's side several times regarding these allegations, but there has been no response from her side.

Recently, Mrs. Kim's side submitted a power of attorney to the prosecution.

It is anticipated that the prosecution will request her public appearance as soon as the investigations of related parties are completed.

Last year, the prosecution conducted a private investigation into Mrs. Kim.

At that time, they also investigated the Deutsch Motors case and the allegations of receiving luxury bags, and there is a possibility that multiple cases will be investigated together in this instance as well.

This is KBS News Baek In-seong.
백인성
백인성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”

홍준표-한동훈 맞수 토론…“사사건건 깐족” “윤 옆에서 아부”
김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’

김문수 “층간소음 방지” 민생 공약…안철수·이준석 ‘AI 정책 연대’
이재명·김경수·김동연 ‘검찰개혁’ 한목소리…“기소권만 남겨야”

이재명·김경수·김동연 ‘검찰개혁’ 한목소리…“기소권만 남겨야”
문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리

문 전 대통령 “계엄, 퇴행의 결정판”…후보들도 “평화” 한 목소리
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.