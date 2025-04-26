Kim Probe accelerates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next is the investigation progress regarding the allegations of intervention in the nomination process.



Mrs. Kim has submitted a power of attorney to the prosecution related to the allegations against Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



Unlike in the past when she was investigated privately, the possibility of Mrs. Kim standing in front of the prosecution's photo line has increased.



Next, we have Baek In-seong, a legal affairs specialist.



[Report]



Mrs. Kim Keon-hee is also facing allegations of intervening in the People Power Party's nomination through phone calls with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



The prosecution is accelerating its investigation, having summoned former lawmaker Koo Sang-chan as a witness yesterday (Apr. 24) in relation to the nomination process for the 2022 Gangseo District Mayor.



It is reported that the prosecution questioned former lawmaker Koo about whether there was any pressure from the side of former President Yoon to demand the nomination of former Gangseo District Mayor Kim Tae-woo during the election.



The prosecution has conveyed the necessity of a face-to-face investigation to Mrs. Kim's side several times regarding these allegations, but there has been no response from her side.



Recently, Mrs. Kim's side submitted a power of attorney to the prosecution.



It is anticipated that the prosecution will request her public appearance as soon as the investigations of related parties are completed.



Last year, the prosecution conducted a private investigation into Mrs. Kim.



At that time, they also investigated the Deutsch Motors case and the allegations of receiving luxury bags, and there is a possibility that multiple cases will be investigated together in this instance as well.



This is KBS News Baek In-seong.



