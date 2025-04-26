KCSC Chair resigns over health issue

동영상 고정 취소

Ryu Hee-rim, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Standards Commission, expressed his intention to resign today (Apr. 25).



According to sources from the commission, it has been confirmed that Chairperson Ryu submitted his resignation letter today.



It has been reported that he cited health issues as the reason for hiss resignation.



Chairperson Ryu has been under police investigation as a party involved in the so-called 'complaint solicitation suspicion' that mobilized his family and acquaintances in 2023.



With hisn resignation, it seems that there will be disruptions starting from the full commission meeting scheduled for the 28th.



