SKT: Free SIM card replacement

SK Telecom, whose SIM card information was leaked due to hacking, has apologized to the public after a week.



They announced that they will replace SIM cards for all customers who want it at no cost and will strengthen security to prevent secondary damage.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun reports.



[Report]



On the night of the 18th, SKT, which confirmed the hacking attack but delayed reporting it, eventually bowed its head.



It has been a week since the incident.



[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "As a national telecommunications operator, we feel deep regret and responsibility for this incident."]



They also announced follow-up measures.



Following the previously announced 'SIM Protection Service', they decided to provide free SIM card replacements to all SKT users, including those using budget phones.



If a SIM card has already been replaced due to hacking, the cost will be refunded from the bill.



[Lee Jong-hoon/SKT Infrastructure Strategy Division Head: "In terms of completely alleviating any anxiety, we have provided additional options."]



SIM card replacements will be conducted at SKT stores nationwide and airport roaming centers starting from April 28.



Even if you replace it with a new SIM, your phone number will remain the same.



However, some applications, such as internet banking, may require new authentication.



SKT explained that if you are using the SIM Protection Service, it is not absolutely necessary to replace the SIM card.



[Hong Seung-tae/SKT Customer Value Innovation Head: "(The SIM Protection Service) is a solution that prevents duplication or alteration by others, so you can understand that it provides stronger protection than a one-time SIM replacement."]



They also emphasized that no secondary damage, such as financial incidents, has been discovered.



However, Samsung has hurriedly requested SIM replacements for executives using SKT, and some insurance companies are restricting identity verification for SKT users, indicating that the repercussions are ongoing.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



