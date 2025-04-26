Kim Ho-jung gets 2.5-year sentence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Singer Kim Ho-jung, who caused controversy due to a drunk hit-and-run accident, has been sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison in the appeals court, the same as in the first trial.



The CEO of his agency and the manager, who were indicted for attempting to conceal the crime, were also found guilty as in the first trial.



Reporter Lee Jae-hee reports.



[Report]



Singer Kim Ho-jung, who was brought to trial for causing a drunk hit-and-run accident and fleeing the scene, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison in the second trial as well.



The Seoul Central District Court upheld the first trial's judgment of 2 years and 6 months in prison for Kim, who faced charges including dangerous driving causing injury.



The CEO of his agency, who was indicted for attempting to conceal the crime, received the same sentence of 2 years in prison, while the manager, who falsely confessed on behalf of Kim, was sentenced to 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation.



The court noted that Kim had consumed a significant amount of alcohol on the day of the incident, stating that it could not be seen as simply an accident caused by mobile phone use.



It further emphasized, "The defendants were organized in their involvement in the escape of the perpetrator, and even after it was revealed that Kim was the actual driver, they actively destroyed evidence."



However, the court mentioned that it considered the fact that the defendants reached an agreement with the victim and that this was their first offense or they had no prior criminal record.



Kim fled the scene after causing an accident while driving under the influence in Gangnam, Seoul, last May, and was arrested and indicted for having his manager confess on his behalf.



[Kim Ho-jung/Singer/Last May: "I am sorry. I will reflect on this. I am sorry. (Did you directly ask your manager to destroy evidence?) I am sorry."]



Kim initially denied the drunk driving but admitted to the crime ten days later.



The police applied charges of drunk driving, but the prosecution excluded it from the charges at the time of indictment, stating that it was difficult to determine the blood alcohol level based solely on retroactive calculations.



This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!