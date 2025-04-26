Debate grows over ‘No Kids Zones’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, the debate over the so-called 'No Kids Zone' that restricts children's access to restaurants and other establishments continues.



In Jeju Island, a regulation was even enacted to prevent the spread of No Kids Zones.



Let's take a look at the current situation with reporter Lim Yeon-hee.



[Report]



An outdoor space at a unique cafe in Jeju.



It has recently gained popularity, but it is a so-called 'No Kids Zone' that restricts entry for young children.



The owner states that it is an unavoidable choice for safety reasons.



[Shin Dong-ik/Owner of No Kids Zone establishment: "During the temporary opening period, we operated as a Kids Zone. Due to the corners of the building, stones, and branches, there is a risk of injury for children, so it was unavoidable."]



There are about 150 cafes and restaurants operating as No Kids Zones in Jeju.



As the number has increased year by year, Jeju has enacted a regulation to prevent its spread, which has been in effect for three years.



However, there are no mandatory provisions applicable to businesses, making the regulation ineffective.



Citizens' views on this issue remain divided.



[Lee Da-kyung/Jeju City/Pro No Kids Zone: "In places where expensive items like dishes are displayed, it is reasonable to implement such a policy."]



[Kim Ok-soon/Jeju City/Anti No Kids Zone: "There are places where kids can play freely. It's convenient to take kids there. (But) there aren't many such places."]



There are calls to improve societal perceptions in order to promote the so-called 'Yes Kids Zone' that welcomes guests with children.



[Kim Joo-hye/Specialist at Jeju Parenting Support Center: "In order to create spaces that can be used by both adults and children, we provide education for caregivers and children, but we also need to promote etiquette to the general public."]



Additionally, there are suggestions to provide incentives to businesses that create separate spaces for families to use together.



This is KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.



