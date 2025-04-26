Depression among Gangnam kids

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been found that children in the Gangnam 3 districts of Seoul experience depression and anxiety disorders nearly five times more than those in other regions.



This appears to be a side effect of the competition in private education.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook reports.



[Report]



Elementary school students in the Daechi-dong academy area of Seoul often attend more than five academies.



[Elementary Student: "How many do you go to?" I go to four. (Isn't four a lot?) It's actually a small number. (So how many is a lot...) About seven."]



[Elementary Student: "I sometimes tell my parents I don't want to go, but I have no choice but to go. It's just basic for residents of Daechi-dong."]



Most of the friends around them head straight to academies as soon as school ends, which can lead to exhaustion from competition.



[Elementary Student: "I stay at the academy. About two or three of us stay. If you can't do it, you stay. (Even after class ends?) Yes. So... (Is it hard to stay?) Yes, it's a bit tough."]



This heated competition in private education can lead to mental health issues in children.



Last year, there were over 3,300 health insurance claims for depression and anxiety disorders among children under nine in the Gangnam 3 districts of Seoul.



This is more than three times the number in 2020.



In particular, in Gangnam-gu, the number surged from 72 cases in 2020 to 1,045 cases last year, an increase of more than 14 times.



Last year, Songpa-gu had the highest number at over 1,400 cases, which was nearly five times the average of the 25 districts in Seoul.



The longer children stay at academies, the greater their exposure to stress, which in severe cases can lead to mental disorders.



[Song Jong-geun/Pediatrician: "During the growth period, children need to move a lot and have many experiences, but if they just sit in a room reading books or memorizing English words, it puts a lot of stress on them both mentally and physically."]



Experts point out that the more children are exposed to private education, the greater the conflict with their parents, making them more vulnerable to stress.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



