News 9

Kim Do-young is back

입력 2025.04.26 (03:07)

[Anchor]

Superstar Kim Do-young of KIA Tigers has returned after 34 days.

In his first at-bat back as a pinch hitter, Kim Do-young made a dramatic return by hitting a game-tying RBI on the first pitch.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji, please tell us more.

[Report]

Yes, Kim Do-young returned to Gwangju KIA Champions Field after 34 days, and the atmosphere was electric even before the game started.

Even KIA's mascot welcomed Kim Do-young back with a hug, and expectations were high just from his training appearances.

As it was his comeback game, Kim Do-young appeared as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning with no outs and the team trailing by two runs.

It took just one pitch and about 30 seconds to confirm the true value of problem-solver Kim Do-young.

Kim Do-young hit the first pitch curveball from LG's starting pitcher Son Joo-young, bringing in two runners and roaring with excitement.

Celebrating as if to say we are the defending champions, Kim Do-young saved the team with a game-tying RBI and was immediately replaced by a pinch runner.

Fans chanted the name of superstar Kim Do-young after a long time.

Continuing that momentum, KIA turned the game around with a two-RBI hit from Choi Hyung-woo.

However, LG is not to be underestimated.

They tied the game again in the sixth inning, and the match is currently tightly contested.

A well-hit ball from Doosan's Cave is sucked into the glove.

An incredible jumping catch by Lotte's second baseman Ko Seung-min.

It was such a fantastic defensive play that even the broadcast camera was momentarily fooled, and Lotte's starting pitcher Davidson smiled broadly and applauded.

Doosan's coach Park Seok-min was about to applaud but let out a sigh instead.

The two teams experienced contrasting emotions with the great defensive plays, and with Na Seung-yeop's home run, Lotte is currently leading against Doosan.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

공지·정정

