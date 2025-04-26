Gwangju FC vs Al Hilal

동영상 고정 취소

The opposite of 'impossible', Gwangju FC is about to challenge for a spot in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League against Saudi Arabia's strongest team, Al Hilal.



Gwangju FC will face off against the wealthy Saudi club Al Hilal, which has a salary budget more than twenty times larger, in a single elimination match tomorrow at 8 AM.



With nothing to lose, coach Lee Jung-hyo declared an all-out attack with the mindset of 'all or nothing'.



[Lee Jung-hyo/Gwangju Coach: "I believe Al Hilal has weaknesses as well. Ultimately, the outcome will depend on how we exploit those weaknesses to create goals. Please exploit our weaknesses. We will attack the opponent with what we do best."]



