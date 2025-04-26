News 9

National weightlifter on YouTube

[Anchor]

These days, we can see many athletes running YouTube channels.

Recently, as more ordinary people enjoy health and CrossFit, a YouTube channel run by a veteran weightlifting national team member is gaining popularity.

Let's hear the story from reporter Kim Hwa-young.

[Report]

From Paris Olympic silver medalist Park Hye-jung to promising weightlifter Jeon Hee-soo, one athlete stands out in the training weightlifting gym at the athlete village.

The imposing presence felt as he stands in front of the barbell with his strong physique.

This is Seo Hee-yeop, a 10-year veteran of the national team.

[Seo Hee-yeop/Weightlifting National Team: "Hello. I am Seo Hee-yeop, a member of the weightlifting national team. I am currently the captain of the team."]

A 'heavyweight icon' shining with a gold medal in the clean and jerk at the 2017 World Championships.

Although he has had few opportunities to make a name for himself due to not qualifying for the Olympics, the YouTube channel he started to promote weightlifting has become another turning point.

[Seo Hee-yeop/Weightlifting National Team: "(The channel name) is 'Chuieya TV'. During competitions, we shout 'fighting', and I say 'Chuie' for that. Also, my wife's name is Tae-hee. When I say it quickly, it becomes Chuieya!"]

In particular, the content where Seo Hee-yeop personally visits gyms to teach weightlifting is popular.

Thanks to this, there are many positive comments from viewers who say they have come to appreciate the charm of weightlifting and want to learn it themselves.

[Seo Hee-yeop/Weightlifting National Team: "(I have) 50,000 subscribers, but people recognize me as if I have 500,000. So, I wonder if the subscriber count is wrong? Even athletes from other sports in the athlete village recognize me."]

Seo Hee-yeop, who feels grateful for everything since his knee surgery four years ago.

He plans to do his best as a national team member while leading the popularization of weightlifting as a YouTuber.

[Seo Hee-yeop/Weightlifting National Team: "There is a perception that 'you can't be in the athlete village in your late thirties.' I want to break that, so I want to challenge myself to do anything I can, and although I'm late, I want to try for the LA Olympics."]

["Please subscribe and like once. Thank you. Chuei-chuei!"]

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

