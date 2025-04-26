Lee Jae-myung sweeps Honam

동영상 고정 취소

We begin with news of the presidential primary races intensifying among the parties.



First, the Democratic Party.



There were no variables in the traditional support base of Honam during the primary.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports from the scene, where Lee Jae-myung's mainstream theory has been confirmed again.



[Report]



The voters of Honam have also chosen candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He received 88.69% of the votes, which is higher than the vote percentage in the previous Chungcheong primary.



With a cumulative vote percentage of 89% over three primaries, the 'Lee Jae-myung mainstream theory' has become even more solid.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "I believe that our Honam people have given me greater expectations and responsibilities because we are in a crisis situation."]



The Democratic Party explained that the voter turnout in Honam was lower than in the Chungcheong and Yeongnam primaries, but that this was due to an increase in the number of party members in Honam compared to before.



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon, who have been determined to make a comeback, found it difficult to turn the tide as their cumulative vote percentages remained in single digits after three primaries.



With only the final primary remaining tomorrow (Apr. 27), the two candidates emphasized the spirit of one team.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Once the results of the primary are out, we will all accept them cleanly and join hands to run for victory in the presidential election. We are one team."]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "From this moment on, let us separate from divisive and exclusionary language such as pro-Myung and anti-Myung..."]



The Democratic Party will announce the vote results of the last primary in the metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju tomorrow.



If candidate Lee Jae-myung receives a majority of the votes by combining the primary results and general opinion polls equally, he will finally be confirmed as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.



This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.



