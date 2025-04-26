DP's last primary TV debate

동영상 고정 취소

The three candidates from the Democratic Party participated in their final TV debate last night (Apr. 25).



While they spoke in unison about prosecutorial reform, they subtly diverged when the topic of 'political retaliation' came up.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The three candidates voiced agreement on the need to separate investigation and prosecution in prosecutorial reform.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe it is time to end the system that handles both prosecutorial and investigative powers."]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Is it acceptable to leave investigative powers with the prosecution, even to the point of absurd prosecutions against former President Moon Jae-in?"]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I announced that we should create a prosecution office that excludes investigation and prosecution…."]



However, opinions diverged on political retaliation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It seems that there are concerns about being retaliated against, but I believe that should never happen…."]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We must clearly distinguish between political retaliation and legal punishment for insurrectionist forces."]



There were also criticisms that the current electoral system is a cause of political division.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The electoral system creates a winner-takes-all situation and a life-and-death relationship with the enemy…."]



The candidates showed differing views on energy policy.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Rather than a unilateral phase-out of nuclear power or a focus on nuclear energy, an energy mix is necessary."]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Isn't it more of a policy to reduce nuclear power rather than a phase-out?"]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe we should not construct additional nuclear power plants…."]



Their diplomatic stances amid U.S.-China tensions also differed.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "From the linchpin diplomacy centered on the U.S., we should see China as a strategic cooperative partner…."]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "We need to shift to platform diplomacy that can be the center of multilateral diplomacy."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The fundamental axis of diplomacy is indeed the Korea-U.S. alliance…. We cannot unilaterally antagonize China, Russia, or North Korea."]



When asked about their top priorities if elected president, Lee Jae-myung mentioned an emergency meeting to inspect the economy, while Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon pointed to the establishment of a socio-economic reform committee and an economic crisis response war room, respectively.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



