PPP candidates' four-way debate

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, a four-person debate was held for the candidates advancing to the second round of the People Power Party's primary.



The divide was clear with two candidates supporting impeachment and two opposing it, but there were also unrestrained exchanges.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



Candidates Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo jointly pressured candidate Han Dong-hoon.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The creation of five megacities in two years. I was quite surprised."]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It made me wonder if this pledge was being made by someone who has an understanding of administration."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "If policies start like that, they will ultimately lead to that goal."]



There were also exchanges between the two candidates opposing impeachment, Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "You said that during the Japanese colonial period, our people's nationality was said to be Japanese, right?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It meant 'Japan forcibly made us Japanese nationals'..."]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "That's the so-called New Right historical view."]



Pro-impeachment candidates Ahn Cheol-soo and Han Dong-hoon also engaged in a debate.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Why didn't you participate in the lifting of the martial law?"]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I missed the timing back then."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Do you think there is a chance that a prosecutor with insufficient political experience will be chosen?"]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "You have changed your party affiliation quite a bit, right? You supported Park Won-soon and Moon Jae-in."]



The issue of apologizing for the 'removal of former President Yoon' was also discussed.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Do you have any intention of apologizing to the public?"]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "If I become the final candidate, I will review it."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The Democratic Party's mass impeachment of over 30 people, and the special investigation..."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I feel very sorry to the public."]



There were also differing views on unifying with acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Many people think, 'you really want to win.'"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I hope that standing together will help us defeat Lee Jae-myung without fail."]



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "My thought was that if we can't overtake Han Duck-soo, how can we take Lee Jae-myung?"]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I don't think it is desirable. I am an expert who can achieve the best results in tariff negotiations."]



The People Power Party will conduct voting by the electoral college and a public opinion poll for two days starting tomorrow (Apr. 27), and will announce the two candidates to pass the second cut-off on the 29th based on combining the results equally weighed.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



