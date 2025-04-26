News 9

Han's candidacy decision imminent

입력 2025.04.26 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the midst of the ongoing People Power Party primary, it has been reported that acting President Han Duck-soo's decision whether to run for the presidential election is imminent.

He is expected to resign from his acting position as early as the 1st of next month and seek unification with the People Power Party's presidential candidate.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

Within the People Power Party, there is a prevailing atmosphere that already assumes the candidacy of acting President Han Duck-soo.

Many expect that he will report on the results of the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations early next week and then embark on his presidential campaign.

The justification for his candidacy is said to be a shared sentiment that they must stop Lee Jae-myung from winning, as he is responsible for the paralysis of state affairs.

The date for his resignation from the acting position appears to be likely on the 1st of next month.

This is somewhat later than the initially mentioned dates of the 29th or 30th.

It is expected that he will exercise his veto power over the amendment to the Constitutional Court Act, which prevents the acting president from nominating candidates for the Constitutional Court on the 29th. If he resigns immediately on that day, the veto power will lose its effect.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan will be visiting Korea on the 30th.

A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "This could have a significant impact on the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations," and that acting President Han will "focus on Secretary Phelans' schedule."

Even if he resigns, the general expectation is that he will not immediately join the People Power Party.

It is reported that he plans to unify with the People Power Party's presidential candidate as an independent candidate and then join the party to form what is known as a big tent coalition.

The Democratic Party criticized, saying, "acting President Han is making state affairs a victim of his greed," and that "the people will judge him."

Today (Apr. 26), during a speech at the 4·19 Revolution prayer meeting, acting Prime Minister Han stated, "I hope to unite the hearts of the people and will work towards realizing a more mature democracy."

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han's candidacy decision imminent
    • 입력 2025-04-26 23:43:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the midst of the ongoing People Power Party primary, it has been reported that acting President Han Duck-soo's decision whether to run for the presidential election is imminent.

He is expected to resign from his acting position as early as the 1st of next month and seek unification with the People Power Party's presidential candidate.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

Within the People Power Party, there is a prevailing atmosphere that already assumes the candidacy of acting President Han Duck-soo.

Many expect that he will report on the results of the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations early next week and then embark on his presidential campaign.

The justification for his candidacy is said to be a shared sentiment that they must stop Lee Jae-myung from winning, as he is responsible for the paralysis of state affairs.

The date for his resignation from the acting position appears to be likely on the 1st of next month.

This is somewhat later than the initially mentioned dates of the 29th or 30th.

It is expected that he will exercise his veto power over the amendment to the Constitutional Court Act, which prevents the acting president from nominating candidates for the Constitutional Court on the 29th. If he resigns immediately on that day, the veto power will lose its effect.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan will be visiting Korea on the 30th.

A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "This could have a significant impact on the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations," and that acting President Han will "focus on Secretary Phelans' schedule."

Even if he resigns, the general expectation is that he will not immediately join the People Power Party.

It is reported that he plans to unify with the People Power Party's presidential candidate as an independent candidate and then join the party to form what is known as a big tent coalition.

The Democratic Party criticized, saying, "acting President Han is making state affairs a victim of his greed," and that "the people will judge him."

Today (Apr. 26), during a speech at the 4·19 Revolution prayer meeting, acting Prime Minister Han stated, "I hope to unite the hearts of the people and will work towards realizing a more mature democracy."

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 42%·한덕수<br> 11%…‘삼자 가상 대결’서도 이재명 독주

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 42%·한덕수 11%…‘삼자 가상 대결’서도 이재명 독주
호남서도 ‘이재명 압승’…<br>오늘 최종 후보 선출

호남서도 ‘이재명 압승’…오늘 최종 후보 선출
김문수·홍준표, 한동훈 ‘협공’…안철수·한동훈 ‘설전’

김문수·홍준표, 한동훈 ‘협공’…안철수·한동훈 ‘설전’
“‘빈자의 성인’에 영원한 안식을”…교황 장례식 엄수

“‘빈자의 성인’에 영원한 안식을”…교황 장례식 엄수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.