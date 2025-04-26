Han's candidacy decision imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the midst of the ongoing People Power Party primary, it has been reported that acting President Han Duck-soo's decision whether to run for the presidential election is imminent.



He is expected to resign from his acting position as early as the 1st of next month and seek unification with the People Power Party's presidential candidate.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



Within the People Power Party, there is a prevailing atmosphere that already assumes the candidacy of acting President Han Duck-soo.



Many expect that he will report on the results of the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations early next week and then embark on his presidential campaign.



The justification for his candidacy is said to be a shared sentiment that they must stop Lee Jae-myung from winning, as he is responsible for the paralysis of state affairs.



The date for his resignation from the acting position appears to be likely on the 1st of next month.



This is somewhat later than the initially mentioned dates of the 29th or 30th.



It is expected that he will exercise his veto power over the amendment to the Constitutional Court Act, which prevents the acting president from nominating candidates for the Constitutional Court on the 29th. If he resigns immediately on that day, the veto power will lose its effect.



Additionally, U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan will be visiting Korea on the 30th.



A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "This could have a significant impact on the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations," and that acting President Han will "focus on Secretary Phelans' schedule."



Even if he resigns, the general expectation is that he will not immediately join the People Power Party.



It is reported that he plans to unify with the People Power Party's presidential candidate as an independent candidate and then join the party to form what is known as a big tent coalition.



The Democratic Party criticized, saying, "acting President Han is making state affairs a victim of his greed," and that "the people will judge him."



Today (Apr. 26), during a speech at the 4·19 Revolution prayer meeting, acting Prime Minister Han stated, "I hope to unite the hearts of the people and will work towards realizing a more mature democracy."



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



