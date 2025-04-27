[Opinion Poll] ① Best fit for president

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In 38 days, the presidential office will welcome a new owner.



To gauge the flow of public sentiment, KBS conducted a public opinion poll.



As the candidacy of acting President Han Duck-soo remains a major point of interest, he was included in this survey.



First, we will look at the results of the suitability poll for the presidential candidates, reported by reporter Won Dong-hee.



[Report]



We asked who the most suitable candidate would be as the next president.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung led with 42%, while acting President Han Duck-soo, who was included in the survey for the first time, received 11%.



Among the candidates of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon received 9%, Hong Joon-pyo 8%, and Kim Moon-soo 7%, while Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok received 3%.



Following that, Ahn Cheol-soo from the People Power Party received 2%, and Democratic Party candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo each received 1%, with those responding "none" or "don't know" reaching 13%.



The combined suitability ratings of candidates from the conservative camp were similar to that of candidate Lee Jae-myung.



We also asked who is most suitable as the presidential candidate for each party.



In the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung was at 47%, showing a significant lead over Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo, and when applying the primary rules to only Democratic supporters and undecided voters, this candidate's support rose to 71%.



In the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon received 16% and Hong Joon-pyo 15%, which were within the margin of error, while Kim Moon-soo received 12% and Ahn Cheol-soo 8%.



When applying the primary rules to only People Power Party supporters and undecided voters, Han Dong-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo, and Kim Moon-soo were tied.



What do people think about the possibility of acting President Han Duck-soo running for office?



70% believe it would be better for him not to run for president, which is about three times more than those who think he should.



52% said that support should be behind existing opposition candidates for a change of government in this presidential race , while 37% said that support should be given to existing ruling party candidates for the re-establishment of the government, showing no significant difference from two weeks ago.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!