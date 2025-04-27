[Opinion Poll] ② Hypothetical 3-way race

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will look at the results of poll for a hypothetical three-way race among the Democratic Party, the People Power Party, and the Reform Party.



Let's see how the flow of votes changes when it becomes a three-way race, with Kim Min-hyuk reporting.



[Report]



We conducted a hypothetical three-way race among the leading presidential candidates: Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party, a People Power Party candidate, and Lee Jun-seok from the Reform Party.



If Hong Joon-pyo runs from the People Power Party, the results are Lee Jae-myung 46%, Hong Joon-pyo 27%, and Lee Jun-seok 7%. The gap between Lee and Hong is 19 percentage points, while 'none' or 'don't know/no response' stands at 21%.



If Kim Moon-soo runs, the results are Lee Jae-myung 47%, Kim Moon-soo 24%, and Lee Jun-seok 9%. The gap between Lee and Kim is 23 percentage points, with 'none' or 'don't know/no response' at 20%.



If Han Dong-hoon runs, the results are Lee Jae-myung 46%, Han Dong-hoon 21%, and Lee Jun-seok 8%. The gap between Lee and Han widens to 25 percentage points, but 'none' or 'don't know/no response' also increases to 26%.



If Ahn Cheol-soo runs, the results are Lee Jae-myung 46%, Ahn Cheol-soo 17%, and Lee Jun-seok 8%. The gap between Lee and Ahn is 29 percentage points, with 'none' or 'don't know/no response' rising to 29%.



Regarding the issue of relocating the presidential office, 47% believe it should return to the Blue House, while 23% support the move to Sejong City and 21% think it should remain in Yongsan.



Party support stands at 39% for the Democratic Party and 34% for the People Power Party, both up by 3 percentage points compared to two weeks ago, with the gap remaining the same.



This opinion poll was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from April 22 to April 24, targeting men and women aged 18 and over nationwide through telephone interviews. A total of 3,000 respondents participated, with a margin of error of ±1.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



