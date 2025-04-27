Undiminishing mourning for Pope

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we will connect live to St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where the funeral mass was held.



Reporter Ahn Da-young, you have been observing the events before and after the funeral mass. What is the atmosphere like there now?



[Reporter]



Yes, the funeral mass ended about two hours ago, but mourners who wish to remember Pope Francis's last moments are still keeping their places.



Since early morning, St. Peter's Square has been filled with so many mourners that there was literally no room to step.



Many mourners who could not enter the square participated in the funeral mass through large screens set up throughout the Vatican.



The mourners paid their respects while remembering the universal love that the Pope conveyed and his simple, warm smile.



[Ben/Funeral Mass Attendee: "I came here with faith and a heavy heart, having lost a great shepherd and a great leader."]



[Tina/Funeral Mass Attendee: "We hope that the humble and unpretentious Pope will be canonized immediately. He is a model of humility and mercy."]



[Anchor]



The mass has ended, and we have received news that the funeral procession has arrived at the burial site.



Where is the Pope's burial site?



[Reporter]



About 30 minutes after the funeral procession left St. Peter's Square, it arrived at the burial site, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in downtown Rome, about an hour ago.



The Pope's coffin was slowly carried through a 6 km route in downtown Rome.



This is the first time in 122 years that a Pope has been carried out of the Vatican for burial.



The procession was followed by some cardinals, and citizens participated from behind barricades.



At the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, not only ordinary believers but also the Pope's special friends—migrants, refugees, and the homeless whom the Pope often embraced—were waiting for him.



The Pope's grave, simply arranged in a place that used to store candlesticks inside the church walls, will be open to the public starting tomorrow.



This has been Ahn Da-young reporting from the Vatican for KBS News.



