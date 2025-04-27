Remembering the Pope's words

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Pope, who last took a vacation 67 years ago, has now entered eternal rest.



We reflect on what the Pope's passing leaves behind through his quotes.



This is Kim Yang-soon reporting.



[Report]



[“Lord, have mercy on us.”]



To humans who have long sought God's mercy amid the pains of life, the Pope said to first show even a little mercy.



[Pope Francis: “With just a little mercy, the world becomes less cold and more just.”]



To those affected by war, poverty, and natural disasters, he reminded us that humans exist for one another and that instead of participating in the globalization of indifference, we must strive to live in solidarity.



[“Peace is not a commodity that can be bought; it is built daily with justice, forgiveness, and love.”]



He repeatedly urged children and young people not to stop dreaming in life.



[“Do not be afraid of the future! Dare to dream big.”]



His words were soft and low, yet they resonated deeply within us.



[“True wealth lies not in things, but in people.”]



He was a rare leader who inspired us to want to become better people.



As former President Obama noted in his tribute, the Pope's words continue to awaken us in the hearts of people around the world every moment.



[Pope Francis: “Please do not forget to pray for me. Then, goodbye...”]



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



