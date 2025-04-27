Wildfire breaks out in Inje

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was a moment when the nightmare of the Yeongnam wildfires was revived.



This time, a wildfire broke out in Inje, Gangwon Province.



Authorities are mobilizing all equipment to contain the flames, and we will connect to the scene right now.



Reporter Ha Cho-hee, has the fire been contained?



[Report]



I am currently at the command center about 2 km away from the wildfire site.



As night falls, the flames are not visible from here, but the ongoing wildfire has filled the area with smoke, making it difficult to speak.



The fire started today (Apr. 26) at around 1:20 PM in the hills of Hanam-ri, Sangnam-myeon, Inje-gun, Gangwon Province.



The Korea Forest Service raised the response level to Stage 2 after about two hours and deployed 30 firefighting helicopters and over 300 personnel.



However, strong winds with a maximum speed of 12.7 m/s made firefighting efforts challenging.



As a result, they were unable to complete the firefighting during the day, and all helicopters withdrew starting at 7:30 PM.



As the fire broke out, over 200 residents of Inje-gun evacuated to a nearby indoor gymnasium.



Additionally, due to concerns that the fire could spread towards Yangyang, about 100 residents of Yangyang-gun evacuated to village halls and other locations.



So far, there have been no reported casualties.



The location of the fire is very close to the Seoul-Yangyang Expressway.



As a result, traffic is still restricted for about 70 km from the Donghongcheon Interchange towards Yangyang and about 30 km from the Yangyang Junction to the Inje Interchange towards Seoul.



As of 8 PM, the affected area of the wildfire is estimated to be 630,000 square meters.



The containment rate has increased to 93%, but the wind overnight poses a problem.



The Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration has forecasted maximum wind speeds of 25 m/s in the mountainous areas overnight.



Forest authorities plan to prevent the spread of the wildfire with nighttime firefighting personnel and will deploy additional helicopters at sunrise tomorrow (Apr. 27).



This has been KBS News' Ha Cho-hee reporting from the Inje wildfire site in Gangwon Province.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!