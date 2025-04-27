News 9

Wildfire breaks out in Inje

입력 2025.04.27 (05:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It was a moment when the nightmare of the Yeongnam wildfires was revived.

This time, a wildfire broke out in Inje, Gangwon Province.

Authorities are mobilizing all equipment to contain the flames, and we will connect to the scene right now.

Reporter Ha Cho-hee, has the fire been contained?

[Report]

I am currently at the command center about 2 km away from the wildfire site.

As night falls, the flames are not visible from here, but the ongoing wildfire has filled the area with smoke, making it difficult to speak.

The fire started today (Apr. 26) at around 1:20 PM in the hills of Hanam-ri, Sangnam-myeon, Inje-gun, Gangwon Province.

The Korea Forest Service raised the response level to Stage 2 after about two hours and deployed 30 firefighting helicopters and over 300 personnel.

However, strong winds with a maximum speed of 12.7 m/s made firefighting efforts challenging.

As a result, they were unable to complete the firefighting during the day, and all helicopters withdrew starting at 7:30 PM.

As the fire broke out, over 200 residents of Inje-gun evacuated to a nearby indoor gymnasium.

Additionally, due to concerns that the fire could spread towards Yangyang, about 100 residents of Yangyang-gun evacuated to village halls and other locations.

So far, there have been no reported casualties.

The location of the fire is very close to the Seoul-Yangyang Expressway.

As a result, traffic is still restricted for about 70 km from the Donghongcheon Interchange towards Yangyang and about 30 km from the Yangyang Junction to the Inje Interchange towards Seoul.

As of 8 PM, the affected area of the wildfire is estimated to be 630,000 square meters.

The containment rate has increased to 93%, but the wind overnight poses a problem.

The Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration has forecasted maximum wind speeds of 25 m/s in the mountainous areas overnight.

Forest authorities plan to prevent the spread of the wildfire with nighttime firefighting personnel and will deploy additional helicopters at sunrise tomorrow (Apr. 27).

This has been KBS News' Ha Cho-hee reporting from the Inje wildfire site in Gangwon Province.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfire breaks out in Inje
    • 입력 2025-04-27 05:15:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

It was a moment when the nightmare of the Yeongnam wildfires was revived.

This time, a wildfire broke out in Inje, Gangwon Province.

Authorities are mobilizing all equipment to contain the flames, and we will connect to the scene right now.

Reporter Ha Cho-hee, has the fire been contained?

[Report]

I am currently at the command center about 2 km away from the wildfire site.

As night falls, the flames are not visible from here, but the ongoing wildfire has filled the area with smoke, making it difficult to speak.

The fire started today (Apr. 26) at around 1:20 PM in the hills of Hanam-ri, Sangnam-myeon, Inje-gun, Gangwon Province.

The Korea Forest Service raised the response level to Stage 2 after about two hours and deployed 30 firefighting helicopters and over 300 personnel.

However, strong winds with a maximum speed of 12.7 m/s made firefighting efforts challenging.

As a result, they were unable to complete the firefighting during the day, and all helicopters withdrew starting at 7:30 PM.

As the fire broke out, over 200 residents of Inje-gun evacuated to a nearby indoor gymnasium.

Additionally, due to concerns that the fire could spread towards Yangyang, about 100 residents of Yangyang-gun evacuated to village halls and other locations.

So far, there have been no reported casualties.

The location of the fire is very close to the Seoul-Yangyang Expressway.

As a result, traffic is still restricted for about 70 km from the Donghongcheon Interchange towards Yangyang and about 30 km from the Yangyang Junction to the Inje Interchange towards Seoul.

As of 8 PM, the affected area of the wildfire is estimated to be 630,000 square meters.

The containment rate has increased to 93%, but the wind overnight poses a problem.

The Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration has forecasted maximum wind speeds of 25 m/s in the mountainous areas overnight.

Forest authorities plan to prevent the spread of the wildfire with nighttime firefighting personnel and will deploy additional helicopters at sunrise tomorrow (Apr. 27).

This has been KBS News' Ha Cho-hee reporting from the Inje wildfire site in Gangwon Province.
하초희
하초희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 42%·한덕수<br> 11%…‘삼자 가상 대결’서도 이재명 독주

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 42%·한덕수 11%…‘삼자 가상 대결’서도 이재명 독주
호남서도 ‘이재명 압승’…<br>오늘 최종 후보 선출

호남서도 ‘이재명 압승’…오늘 최종 후보 선출
김문수·홍준표, 한동훈 ‘협공’…안철수·한동훈 ‘설전’

김문수·홍준표, 한동훈 ‘협공’…안철수·한동훈 ‘설전’
“‘빈자의 성인’에 영원한 안식을”…교황 장례식 엄수

“‘빈자의 성인’에 영원한 안식을”…교황 장례식 엄수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.