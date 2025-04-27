동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are people who are afraid of the night.



The more they try to sleep, the more alert their minds become, due to insomnia.



Why do their nights always have to be brightly lit in this quiet battle that repeats every night?



KBS's year-round project, "Are You Healthy?"



Today (Apr. 26), we will look into the causes and prevention methods of insomnia.



Park Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



This is a woman in her 60s who cannot sleep properly and tosses and turns in bed.



In order to undergo tests to detect abnormal conditions that occur during sleep, various sensors are attached to her face.



Her insomnia has worsened since going through menopause.



[60s Woman: "When it gets really severe, I just want to run out. I want to run out of the house. I always feel heavy in my body. This has been going on for about 9 years now."]



Sleep disorders include all conditions related to sleep, such as insomnia and sleep apnea.



In particular, insomnia can occur due to hormonal changes during menopause, as well as mental issues like stress and anxiety, or irregular sleep patterns.



Analyzing health insurance disease statistics, the number of patients with sleep disorders among middle-aged people aged 40 to 64 has increased by nearly 80% from 300,000 to 540,000 over the past 10 years.



Women accounted for 56%, which is higher than men.



Sleep disorders not only disrupt the rhythm of daily life but can also lead to severe diseases such as dementia.



[Cho Cheol-hyun/Professor of Psychiatry at Korea University Anam Hospital: "There can be many problems in mental health as well. Issues with mood regulation, concentration problems, and various cognitive function issues can arise. Additionally, there are cardiovascular issues, endocrine problems, and even risk of cancer ..."]



This man in his 60s has developed a habit of drinking alcohol to help him sleep due to his insomnia.



His alcohol consumption gradually increased.



[60s Man: "When I drink, I feel sleepy. What used to be half a bottle of soju has increased to one bottle, then one and a half bottles. I drink all week long, all month long."]



However, drinking alcohol does not guarantee a good night's sleep.



In fact, it leads to light sleep, which not only affects the quality of sleep but also diminishes the effectiveness of medications being taken.



[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry at Chung-Ang University Hospital: "If this cycle of drinking and falling asleep continues, eventually, you won't be able to sleep without alcohol. A vicious cycle begins. Moreover, alcohol itself makes sleep very shallow..."]



Patients with sleep disorders should also avoid stimulants such as tobacco, coffee, and black tea.



They need to let go of their obsession and compulsion towards sleep.



Experts point out that it is important to receiving appropriate prescriptions, then gradually reducing the dosage of medication according to the improvement of the condition.



[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry at Chung-Ang University Hospital: "Rather than avoiding medication due to worries about potential side effects that may or may not exist, it is more important to first eliminate the clear problems..."]



In addition to establishing a regular sleep schedule, getting enough sunlight during the day and exercising moderately are also important in overcoming sleep disorders.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



