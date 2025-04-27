Peak of spring spirits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



For a change, it was a clear weekend without any rain.



The temperatures were mild, making it a perfect day for flower viewing.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim brings us the scenes of the spring weekend.



[Report]



A wave of pink flowers spreads across the hills.



People are intoxicated with the spring breeze as they stroll along the blooming flower paths….



Amidst the fully bloomed flowers, memories are made with grandchildren.



["Grandpa, smile for me. One, two, three."]



Spots where people take a seat become a festival ground.



[Kim Hyung-sook/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "The various colors of azaleas. They are still fresh, and I can only express that is is just very nice."]



["One, two, three."]



The rainbow-colored bubbles burst with sounds of excitement.



Children running around trying to catch the bubbles are filled with laughter.



[Seo Dong-jun/ Songpa-gu, Seoul: "The puppy I received as a gift today is so cute."]



The melodies of the guitar in the spring breeze bring back memories.



[Moon Young-hee/ Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I think it was just around this time during my college days. In April, we used to enjoy busking in Hongdae…."]



As dusk falls, 100,000 lanterns illuminate the city center of Seoul.



Handmade color lanterns are carried, brightening the night streets.



[Kim Hyun-soo/ Nowon-gu, Seoul: "I hope we become a peaceful country without fighting."]



In a society where pain continues due to conflicts and accidents, we shone the light of compassion for peace in the world and in our hearts.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



