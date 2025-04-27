News 9

Trump hastens tariff negotiations

[Anchor]

Even on the private plane heading to the Pope's funeral, the questions directed at Trump were about tariffs.

Reiterating a tough stance on China, he also stated that he would conclude tariff negotiations with various countries within 3-4 weeks.

This race against the clock could become a variable in our negotiations with the U.S.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

U.S. President Trump repeatedly mentioned that behind-the-scenes tariff negotiations with China are ongoing.

He hinted at negotiation conditions, stating that there would be no withdrawal of tariffs if China does not open its market.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Have you spoken to him since the tariffs?) I don't want to comment on that. But I have spoken to him many times."]

He claimed that negotiations are progressing rapidly with various countries and that 200 agreements have already been made, but did not disclose specific details.

He added, "I will finish the tariff negotiations within the next 3-4 weeks," and "At some point, I will just decide."

The promised negotiation deadline is until July, when the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariff ends, but he intends to quickly conclude deals.

While being aware of a market shaken by uncertainty, this can be interpreted as a pressure tactic, indicating that if negotiations do not proceed quickly, the U.S. will make decisions unilaterally.

However, the negotiating counterparts do not seem inclined to match this 'speed race.'

China denied President Trump's statement, saying there have been no U.S.-China tariff negotiations.

Japan, which Trump claimed was "close to an agreement," also appears to be in no rush.

Since Trump has repeatedly stated that he will negotiate defense costs with allies separately, it can be interpreted that the situation may be observed further.

As President Trump approaches his 100th day in office, concerns are rising that the tariff suspension measures may end before the promised 90 days.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.

