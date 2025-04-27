N. Korea unveils new destroyer

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Smiling broadly, North Korea's Kim Jong-un is seen next to his daughter Ju-ae.



This is the site of the unveiling of North Korea's latest destroyer.



North Korea has also threatened that the next step will be a nuclear submarine, as it strengthens its naval power.

Our reporter Choi Young-yoon looked into the intentions behind North Korea's actions.



[Report]



A large vessel is docked at the Nampho shipyard in South Pyongan Province, facing the West Sea.



As North Korea's Defense Minister No Kwang-chul cuts the launch rope, the ship's horn sounds and fireworks explode.



This is the first of North Korea's newly built 5,000-ton multi-purpose attack destroyers.



Named 'Choe Hyon' after a close aide of Kim Il-sung who was a revolutionary fighter against Japanese colonial rule.



[Korean Central TV: "A new entity has emerged that will firmly guarantee the maritime sovereignty of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."]



It is similar to our latest Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer, and appears to be equipped with phased array radar capable of tracking multiple fast-moving targets simultaneously.



For the first time, it is also equipped with vertical launch systems that can fire missiles in all directions.



Chairman Kim Jong-un emphasized that it can strike land targets with supersonic strategic cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.



North Korea has claimed that such missiles could be equipped with tactical nuclear warheads.



They also plan to build larger cruisers and have already announced that the nuclear-powered submarine currently under construction will be the second signal of strengthening their naval power.



[Kim Jong-un/Chairman: "If an unavoidable situation arises, we will not hesitate to apply the most powerful military force preemptively."]



Throughout the launch ceremony, his daughter Ju-ae stayed by Chairman Kim's side, and his sister Kim Yo-jong was seen with two children presumed to be her own.



This is KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.



