Lee Chan-won's sports caster debut
[Anchor]
In professional baseball, Lotte achieved a comeback victory against Doosan, extending their winning streak to three games.
Trot singer Lee Chan-won made a special appearance as a KBS caster during the game broadcast, showcasing his skills as a versatile entertainer and drawing attention.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.
[Report]
[Lee Chan-won: "The fifth matchup of the season between the Lotte Giants and the Doosan Bears is now starting."]
Lee Chan-won debuted as a special KBS baseball caster in terrestrial sports broadcasting, but he did not seem like a rookie at all.
[Lee Chan-won: "That was an incredible hit; the players need to adapt to the ABS (Automated Ball-Strike System)."]
Doosan took the lead by scoring two runs in the second inning and added another run in the fifth.
[Lee Chan-won: "The runner from third base has crossed home plate. Doosan Bears add another point."]
However, Lotte's counterattack was formidable.
In the sixth and seventh innings, they targeted Doosan's starting pitcher Jack Rogue, narrowing the score to 3-2.
And finally, they succeeded in taking the lead in the eighth inning.
[Lee Chan-won: "It goes past the infield. The runner from third base is heading home! Lotte Giants have succeeded in the comeback! The score is 4:3, now it's a turnaround. Na Seung-yeop's clutch hit for the lead!"]
Recently, Lotte's team batting has improved, and they scored three more runs in the ninth inning, with closer Kim Won-jung striking out Kang Seung-ho.
["Swing and a miss! The game is over."]
They achieved a thrilling comeback victory with a score of 7-4.
Lee Chan-won's performance as a caster received praise such as "His baseball commentary is fantastic. There is nothing he can't do."
In the Jamsil match, where Lee Chan-won's excellent casting stood out, Lotte enjoyed a pleasant three-game winning streak.
KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
