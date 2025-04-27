News 9

Kim Do-young's monster batting skills

[Anchor]

KIA's top star Kim Do-young, who has returned from injury, has hit his first home run of the season.

Despite being shaken in a battle of wits with the pitcher, he launched a tremendous home run, helping KIA break free from a three-game losing streak by defeating the leading LG.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

Kim Do-young, who made his first start since returning, dominated the opponent from his first at-bat in the first inning.

With runners on first and second, he powerfully hit a pitch that was right down the middle, driving in the first run with a timely hit.

His second at-bat in the third inning was particularly impressive.

LG's starting pitcher Lee Ji-gang disrupted Kim Do-young's timing with an irregular double-kicking motion during his pitch.

After making slight changes to the kicking motion on the first and second pitches, he mimicked MLB's ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw with a pause before throwing a slow breaking ball on the third pitch.

Kim Do-young swung late, but the ball he hit sailed over the right field fence.

This was Kim Do-young's first home run of the season. Although the timing of the swing wasn't perfect, he generated an incredible amount of power to hit the home run.

[Commentary: "This is a hitting performance close to that of a monster. There’s no way to stop this if he can hit it over like that."]

With Kim Do-young's two hits and two RBIs, Oh Sun-woo also contributed with a huge three-run homer.

KIA's explosive offense helped them defeat the leading LG and escape from their three-game losing streak.

[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I still think I'm hitting by luck, and I was surprised myself. The older guys were saying, 'This is really strange.' They said it was more strange than amazing."]

Hanwha's hard-throwing pitcher Moon Dong-ju had a great pitching duel with KT's Ko Young-pyo.

Moon Dong-ju struck out eight batters over seven and two-thirds innings, allowing only one run, and earned the win against Ko Young-pyo, who pitched six innings and allowed two runs.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

