Kim Do-young's monster batting skills

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KIA's top star Kim Do-young, who has returned from injury, has hit his first home run of the season.



Despite being shaken in a battle of wits with the pitcher, he launched a tremendous home run, helping KIA break free from a three-game losing streak by defeating the leading LG.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.



[Report]



Kim Do-young, who made his first start since returning, dominated the opponent from his first at-bat in the first inning.



With runners on first and second, he powerfully hit a pitch that was right down the middle, driving in the first run with a timely hit.



His second at-bat in the third inning was particularly impressive.



LG's starting pitcher Lee Ji-gang disrupted Kim Do-young's timing with an irregular double-kicking motion during his pitch.



After making slight changes to the kicking motion on the first and second pitches, he mimicked MLB's ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw with a pause before throwing a slow breaking ball on the third pitch.



Kim Do-young swung late, but the ball he hit sailed over the right field fence.



This was Kim Do-young's first home run of the season. Although the timing of the swing wasn't perfect, he generated an incredible amount of power to hit the home run.



[Commentary: "This is a hitting performance close to that of a monster. There’s no way to stop this if he can hit it over like that."]



With Kim Do-young's two hits and two RBIs, Oh Sun-woo also contributed with a huge three-run homer.



KIA's explosive offense helped them defeat the leading LG and escape from their three-game losing streak.



[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I still think I'm hitting by luck, and I was surprised myself. The older guys were saying, 'This is really strange.' They said it was more strange than amazing."]



Hanwha's hard-throwing pitcher Moon Dong-ju had a great pitching duel with KT's Ko Young-pyo.



Moon Dong-ju struck out eight batters over seven and two-thirds innings, allowing only one run, and earned the win against Ko Young-pyo, who pitched six innings and allowed two runs.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!