Dramatic goal by Prince of Poyet
입력 2025.04.27 (06:28)
[Anchor]
In the K League 1, Jeonbuk defeated Suwon FC with a dramatic last-minute goal from Jeon Jin-woo, moving up to second place in the league.
Jeon Jin-woo, who scored his sixth goal of the season, has emerged as the prince of Jeonbuk's coach, Poyet.
This is a report by reporter Lee Jun-hee.
[Report]
Rising team Jeonbuk took the lead in the 19th minute of the second half with a goal from Kim Jin-kyu.
Kim Jin-kyu calmly took advantage of the opposing defense's clearance.
With a winning streak in sight, Jeonbuk conceded a heartbreaking equalizer to Suwon FC's Lee Taek-geun in the 45th minute of the second half.
Just when it seemed like the match would end in a draw after all the added time had passed, a dramatic turn of events unfolded.
In the final attacking opportunity, Jeonbuk's new fixer, Jeon Jin-woo, threw himself into the play and scored the decisive header goal.
This is Jeon Jin-woo's sixth goal of the season, marking a perfect comeback.
With Jeon Jin-woo's dramatic goal, solidifying his position as the prince of Pohang, Jeonbuk defeated Suwon FC and continued their winning streak, jumping to second place.
[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk: "I noticed that there are many songs among Jeonbuk's cheering songs that include 'jeon-jin.' I feel like I came to a place that really suits me, and I think I can play confidently and enjoyably on the field."]
The surprise team Anyang rose to fifth place in the league by defeating Jeju with a sensational volley goal from Choi Kyu-hyun.
This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
-
- 입력 2025-04-27 06:28:43
[Anchor]
