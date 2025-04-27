Gwangju FC suffers 0-7 defeat

동영상 고정 취소

In the Asian Football Champions League, Gwangju was blocked by the high wall of Saudi Arabia's team Al Hilal and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.



Gwangju reached the quarterfinals for the first time as a citizen club and faced a tough match after conceding the opening goal just six minutes into the first half of the away game in Saudi Arabia.



Despite the objective difference in skill level, Gwangju collapsed with a score of 0 to 7 against Al Hilal, failing to advance to the semifinals.



