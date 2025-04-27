Lee Jae-myung wins DP primary

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has confirmed its presidential candidate for the 21st presidential election.



This is the second time for Lee Jae-myung to become the party's formal presidential candidate, with the highest percent of votes in the history of the primaries.



Our first report comes from reporter Won Dong-hee.



[Report]



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Central Election Management Committee Chair: "I declare candidate Lee Jae-myung to be elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential race."]



This came as no suprise.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung has maintained an overwhelming first place in all three regional primaries.



In the final primary for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju, he won 91% of the votes, continuing his momentum.



In a public opinion poll released today (Apr. 27), Lee recorded 89%, winning a cumulative 89.77% of votes, making him the final candidate.



This is the highest figure ever, surpassing former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung's primary votes.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You have commanded me, Lee Jae-myung, through an overwhelming retake of power, to end the old era of internal strife and regression, and to open a new era of national sovereignty and hope."]



Candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo finished the primary race with 6.87% and 3.36%, respectively.



Candidate Kim Kyung-soo stated that he would work as hard as he could for the victory of candidate Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, while candidate Kim Dong-yeon also expressed his commitment to do his utmost for an overwhelming change of government.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung expressed that he believes overwhelming support comes with overwhelming expectations and responsibilities, stating that the weight of responsibility feels much heavier.



With candidate Lee Jae-myung confirmed as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, this will be his second presidential bid, following the last presidential election.



The Democratic Party will form a campaign committee and transition into a full-fledged structure for the presidential election.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



