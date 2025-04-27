Lee Jae-myung wins DP primary
입력 2025.04.27 (23:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The Democratic Party has confirmed its presidential candidate for the 21st presidential election.
This is the second time for Lee Jae-myung to become the party's formal presidential candidate, with the highest percent of votes in the history of the primaries.
Our first report comes from reporter Won Dong-hee.
[Report]
[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Central Election Management Committee Chair: "I declare candidate Lee Jae-myung to be elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential race."]
This came as no suprise.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung has maintained an overwhelming first place in all three regional primaries.
In the final primary for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju, he won 91% of the votes, continuing his momentum.
In a public opinion poll released today (Apr. 27), Lee recorded 89%, winning a cumulative 89.77% of votes, making him the final candidate.
This is the highest figure ever, surpassing former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung's primary votes.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You have commanded me, Lee Jae-myung, through an overwhelming retake of power, to end the old era of internal strife and regression, and to open a new era of national sovereignty and hope."]
Candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo finished the primary race with 6.87% and 3.36%, respectively.
Candidate Kim Kyung-soo stated that he would work as hard as he could for the victory of candidate Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, while candidate Kim Dong-yeon also expressed his commitment to do his utmost for an overwhelming change of government.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung expressed that he believes overwhelming support comes with overwhelming expectations and responsibilities, stating that the weight of responsibility feels much heavier.
With candidate Lee Jae-myung confirmed as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, this will be his second presidential bid, following the last presidential election.
The Democratic Party will form a campaign committee and transition into a full-fledged structure for the presidential election.
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
The Democratic Party has confirmed its presidential candidate for the 21st presidential election.
This is the second time for Lee Jae-myung to become the party's formal presidential candidate, with the highest percent of votes in the history of the primaries.
Our first report comes from reporter Won Dong-hee.
[Report]
[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Central Election Management Committee Chair: "I declare candidate Lee Jae-myung to be elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential race."]
This came as no suprise.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung has maintained an overwhelming first place in all three regional primaries.
In the final primary for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju, he won 91% of the votes, continuing his momentum.
In a public opinion poll released today (Apr. 27), Lee recorded 89%, winning a cumulative 89.77% of votes, making him the final candidate.
This is the highest figure ever, surpassing former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung's primary votes.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You have commanded me, Lee Jae-myung, through an overwhelming retake of power, to end the old era of internal strife and regression, and to open a new era of national sovereignty and hope."]
Candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo finished the primary race with 6.87% and 3.36%, respectively.
Candidate Kim Kyung-soo stated that he would work as hard as he could for the victory of candidate Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, while candidate Kim Dong-yeon also expressed his commitment to do his utmost for an overwhelming change of government.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung expressed that he believes overwhelming support comes with overwhelming expectations and responsibilities, stating that the weight of responsibility feels much heavier.
With candidate Lee Jae-myung confirmed as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, this will be his second presidential bid, following the last presidential election.
The Democratic Party will form a campaign committee and transition into a full-fledged structure for the presidential election.
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jae-myung wins DP primary
-
- 입력 2025-04-27 23:44:49
[Anchor]
The Democratic Party has confirmed its presidential candidate for the 21st presidential election.
This is the second time for Lee Jae-myung to become the party's formal presidential candidate, with the highest percent of votes in the history of the primaries.
Our first report comes from reporter Won Dong-hee.
[Report]
[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Central Election Management Committee Chair: "I declare candidate Lee Jae-myung to be elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential race."]
This came as no suprise.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung has maintained an overwhelming first place in all three regional primaries.
In the final primary for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju, he won 91% of the votes, continuing his momentum.
In a public opinion poll released today (Apr. 27), Lee recorded 89%, winning a cumulative 89.77% of votes, making him the final candidate.
This is the highest figure ever, surpassing former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung's primary votes.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You have commanded me, Lee Jae-myung, through an overwhelming retake of power, to end the old era of internal strife and regression, and to open a new era of national sovereignty and hope."]
Candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo finished the primary race with 6.87% and 3.36%, respectively.
Candidate Kim Kyung-soo stated that he would work as hard as he could for the victory of candidate Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, while candidate Kim Dong-yeon also expressed his commitment to do his utmost for an overwhelming change of government.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung expressed that he believes overwhelming support comes with overwhelming expectations and responsibilities, stating that the weight of responsibility feels much heavier.
With candidate Lee Jae-myung confirmed as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, this will be his second presidential bid, following the last presidential election.
The Democratic Party will form a campaign committee and transition into a full-fledged structure for the presidential election.
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
The Democratic Party has confirmed its presidential candidate for the 21st presidential election.
This is the second time for Lee Jae-myung to become the party's formal presidential candidate, with the highest percent of votes in the history of the primaries.
Our first report comes from reporter Won Dong-hee.
[Report]
[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Central Election Management Committee Chair: "I declare candidate Lee Jae-myung to be elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the 21st presidential race."]
This came as no suprise.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung has maintained an overwhelming first place in all three regional primaries.
In the final primary for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju, he won 91% of the votes, continuing his momentum.
In a public opinion poll released today (Apr. 27), Lee recorded 89%, winning a cumulative 89.77% of votes, making him the final candidate.
This is the highest figure ever, surpassing former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Kim Dae-jung's primary votes.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You have commanded me, Lee Jae-myung, through an overwhelming retake of power, to end the old era of internal strife and regression, and to open a new era of national sovereignty and hope."]
Candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo finished the primary race with 6.87% and 3.36%, respectively.
Candidate Kim Kyung-soo stated that he would work as hard as he could for the victory of candidate Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, while candidate Kim Dong-yeon also expressed his commitment to do his utmost for an overwhelming change of government.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung expressed that he believes overwhelming support comes with overwhelming expectations and responsibilities, stating that the weight of responsibility feels much heavier.
With candidate Lee Jae-myung confirmed as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, this will be his second presidential bid, following the last presidential election.
The Democratic Party will form a campaign committee and transition into a full-fledged structure for the presidential election.
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
-
-
원동희 기자 eastshine@kbs.co.kr원동희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.