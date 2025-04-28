Lee Jae-myung highlights “unity”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's primary was dominated by candidate Lee Jae-myung from start to finish.



Conscious of this, his acceptance speech began with a call for national unity.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung defined this presidential election not as a contest between the Democratic Party and the People Power Party, but as a battle between unity and division.



In his acceptance speech, he mentioned unity 14 times, placing it at the forefront.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(I am) the candidate for all citizens who long for the end of civil strife, overcoming crises, unity, and national happiness."]



He identified restoring democracy, recovering growth, and reducing disparities as tasks for unity.



He stated that past ideologies and thoughts are no longer meaningful and called for creating a 'real Korea' that leads the world with "Jalsanism," which aims for everyone to live well together.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In the era of ultra-scientific and technological new civilization centered on AI, aren't ideologies and emotions really trivial and petty matters?"]



He also emphasized that he would win the election as 'one team with a 'solid Democratic Party'.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Kim Dong-yeon's vision is Lee Jae-myung's vision. From now on, Kim Kyung-soo's dream is Lee Jae-myung's dream."]



To achieve this, he stated that he would unite beyond parties and factions under the values of overcoming civil strife and protecting the Constitution.



Candidate Lee criticized the speculation about Han Duck-soo's candidacy more strongly.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't the person who is refereeing constantly looking for opportunities to jump in as a player? Aren't they aiming for the return of the civil strife forces...?"]



He announced that appointments in the election committee would be free from factional ties, and selected based on competence.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung will begin his first official schedule as a presidential candidate with a visit to the National Cemetery tomorrow (Apr. 28).



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



