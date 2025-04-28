Lee Jae-myung leads centrist voters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue to bring you the KBS presidential election poll results.



The swing votes that will determine the outcome of this election is considered to be the centrist voters.



How does the leading candidate Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party fare among centrist voters? Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has analyzed it.



[Report]



In the presidential suitability poll, Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung stands at 42%, with

a 31 percentage point gap from acting President Han Duck-soo.



When looking only at centrist voters, Lee Jae-myung has 46%, while Han Dong-hoon follows with 9%, widening the gap to 37 percentage points.



Among conservative voters, acting President Han Duck-soo had the highest at 22%, while candidate Lee Jae-myung was at 14%.



A notable factor of the three-way hypothetical race is that the response rate for "none of the above" exceeded 20% across the board.



If candidate Hong Joon-pyo from the People Power Party enters the race, the proportion is 21%, while if candidate Kim Moon-soo runs, it is 20%. In the case of candidate Han Dong-hoon, the gap increased to 26%, and candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has the highest percentage at 29%.



[Kim Chun-seok/Hankook Research Polling Division Head: "Despite the election being imminent, the candidate from the People Power Party has not yet been confirmed. And there is a competition among candidates that don't have significance competitiveness..."]



In terms of suitability for the People Power Party's presidential candidate, the order was Han Dong-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo, Kim Moon-soo, and Ahn Cheol-soo, but among centrist voters, it was Han Dong-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo, Ahn Cheol-soo, then Kim Moon-soo.



The response indicating support for a change of government was 15 percentage points higher than that for re-establishing the government, where, with the exception of those in their 70s, it was men in their 20s where the opinion for re-establishing the government was slightly ahead.



Opposition to acting President Han Duck-soo's candidacy was at 70%, with more than half of conservative voters also opposing it, and among the People Power Party supporters, the ratio was similar at 48% to 47%.



It is reported that acting President Han is expected to announce his candidacy as early as the middle of this week, and there is interest in how the opposition to his candidacy will impact the situation.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



